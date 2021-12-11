ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Michael Strahan, Blue Origin crew successfully land back on Earth

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan and the Blue Origin crew of astronauts successfully blasted off to space and back to Earth aboard New Shepard on Saturday morning. The Dec. 11 mission was the rocket's third human flight this year and marked the first with a...

Michael Strahan Is Emotional As He Hugs Jeff Bezos After His Trip To Space: ‘I Wanna Go Back’

Out of this world! Michael Strahan was launched into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket alongside five other lucky passengers!. Michael Strahan just made a historic touchdown! The 50-year-old former NFL star and host of Good Morning America took a trip to outer space on December 11 as a passenger on one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rockets called the New Shepard. After a whopping 10 minutes of flight, the booster safely landed in Texas, where Michael was the first lucky space traveler to disembark to an enthusiastic crowd cheering on his return.
Michael Strahan Touches Down as He Returns to Earth After Space Flight: 'That Was Beyond'

Michael Strahan is back on Earth following his space flight on Saturday. "That was beyond," Strahan, 50, told Jeff Bezos upon touching the ground. "I want to go back." Joining Strahan on the flight were Laura Shepard Churchley — the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to Space — as well as Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, and Lane and Cameron Bess, now the first parent-child pair to travel to space together.
Michael Strahan Becomes First US Journalist to Travel to Space on Latest Blue Origin Mission: ‘Wow, Is All I Can Say’ (Video)

Michael Strahan became the first U.S. journalist to travel to space when he completed a roundtrip flight on Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin mission Saturday. “Yo! Flight’s over. We’re done. I’m back at the training center here,” “Good Morning America” co-anchor Strahan said in a video he tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. ET, once he and the other crew members on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket had landed safely back here on Earth. “And I got to say it was sur-real. However you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better. I got my hat, I got my wings and I can fly. I did today. I don’t know how to match this. Wow, is all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael ‘Astronaut’ Strahan, out.”
Blue Origin launches crew of six space tourists to the edge of space

Blue Origin has successfully launched a six-person crew to the edge of space for the first time. The company, founded by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, took a crew of private astronauts including a football star and the daughter of an astronaut on a 10-minute flight to the boundary between Earth and space in its NS-19 mission.
Alan Shepard
Jeff Bezos
Flight
Strahan flies to space with astronaut's daughter: 'Wow!'

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!" he tweeted after landing. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas,...
Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company blasted its third private crew into space on Saturday and brought it back safely, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. "I've never seen anything like that," one unidentified crew member said as Blue Origin livestreamed the flight.
Michael Strahan, Former Giants And Super Bowl Champion, Orbited The Earth

Michael Strahan brought his Super Bowl ring and Giants jersey with him. Former football star and now television celebrity Michael Strahan flew into space on Saturday with Jeff Bezos’ rocket launch company, sharing the journey with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket took...
Michael Strahan becomes first American news anchor to fly to space

Strahan is one of six crew members who took flight on the third crewed mission from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, whose 11-minute flights let ticket holders "travel over 3X the speed of sound to pass the Kármán Line at 100 km (62 mi), float weightless for several minutes, and witness life-changing views of Earth before descending gently under parachutes," Blue Origin's website reads.
Michael Strahan Completes Space Mission Aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard

Michael Strahan's experience in space was out of this world!. The Good Morning America host and five others successfully completed their mission to space on Saturday aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket after blasting off from the Launch Site One facility in West Texas. This was Blue Origin's third human flight, and the company's first full capsule of six crew members. The crew capsule soared 347,580 feet above ground level.
GMA Host Wants to Go Back Into Space After Blue Origin Flight

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin landed its third space tourism flight in five months Saturday morning, in which Good Morning America host Michael Strahan and the daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shepard completed their first 10-minute trip above the clouds. The trip departed from one of Blue Origin’s launch stations in Texas around 10 a.m. The experience, Strahan told those on the ground following the excursion, was life-changing. “I want to go back,” he said. “You got to get that perspective.” The crew also included four paying customers.
Blue Origin launch: Michael Strahan, 5 others blast off to suborbital space

Blue Origin's third crewed mission blasted off to suborbital space on Saturday morning on board the commercial spaceflight company's New Shepard rocket. Six people were a part of the NS-19 mission, including Fox Sports' Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of NASA astronaut Alan Shepard, for whom the rocket is named.
NFL, TV's Strahan launches toward space atop Bezos' rocket

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan hurtled toward space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Saturday, sharing the ride with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. The co-host of ABC's “Good Morning America” and former New York Giant had a football with him as Blue Origin’s New Shepard...
