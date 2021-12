MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Calhoun County police say a man is in the hospital in stable condition after being stabbed by his half-brother Friday evening, December 3. Deputies were dispatched to the 23,000 block of Junction Road in Convis Township around 9:45 p.m. where they located a 50-year-old male who had been stabbed in the neck. The victim was being treated by family members who were witnesses to the events.

