ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel Blogger, Cory Carnley of Gainesville, Florida, Reveals How Travel Can be Educational in our Post-Pandemic World

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel is just for fun and relaxation, right? It's a way to shed the stress of your ordinary surroundings and relax on white beaches or in a cabin in the mountains. Cory Carnley of Gainesville, Florida, disagrees, and while his job as a travel blogger certainly involves some relaxing trips, he...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
AFAR

How to Get a COVID Test for International Travel

COVID tests are the must-have travel item of the pandemic. A negative COVID test continues to be a requirement to travel the world—including for entry into the United States. Here’s how to get the right test when you need it. The need for COVID testing doesn’t appear to...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Travel + Leisure

55 of the World's Most Beautiful Destinations

What is the most beautiful place in the world? To compile the world's most beautiful places is an inherently subjective and impossible task, but we'd like to think that this list at least scratches the surface of some of the extraordinary beauty the world has to offer. Focusing largely on national parks, mountains, beaches, deserts, and other natural wonders, our list is sure to inspire your next dream destination. Join us for a journey to some of the most beautiful places in the world, from temple ruins on the slopes of the Andes to mountains with dizzying colorful layers to glorious coral reefs.
TRAVEL
myq105.com

Florida City One Of Most Underrated Destinations In U.S.

It’s not L.A., New York, Miami or Honolulu. This gulf coast town is not one of those high-profile vacation destinations. Perhaps it should be. Huffington Post put together a list of underrated travel destinations. Seventeen cities that they suggest for an upcoming vacation. They looked at towns ‘worth exploring.’ Activities, culture, history and food all played into the results.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
lonelyplanet.com

Omicron: How the new COVID-19 variant is impacting travel around the world

The discovery of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus triggered a flurry of new travel restrictions worldwide—as well as a lot of anxiety among travelers due to how this development could impact their upcoming plans. The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the Omicron variant as one of concern on...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Blogger#Local Foods#An Education#Beaches
TheInterMountain.com

World traveler calls Philippi home

PHILIPPI — Dr. Kenneth H. Yount has lived in the Philippi community for more than 50 years, and he can still often be seen as he goes about his daily activities there. Yet few people that he encounters would imagine the places he has been, the people he has seen, or the things he has accomplished.
PHILIPPI, WV
TODAY.com

Holiday travel reaches pandemic high

As millions headed home after the long holiday weekend, a pandemic-record number of passengers filled the nation’s airports while tens of millions more took to the roads. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Reagan National Airport.Nov. 29, 2021.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Travel
Idaho Mountain Express

How to master holiday travel

Travel and the holiday season typically go hand in hand. That changed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic greatly reduced year-end travel. With travel restrictions now lifted due to the successful rollout of various COVID-19 vaccines, year-end holiday travel will likely increase significantly in 2021. According to figures from AAA, year-end holiday air travel declined by roughly 60% in 2020 compared to a year earlier, while year-end holiday automobile travel dipped by nearly 25% between 2019 and 2020. That means a lot of travelers can benefit from a refresher course on holiday travel in advance of what promises to be an especially popular year to head home for the holidays.
TRAVEL
sflcn.com

How can we fix Florida’s education issues?

The education system in Florida has been facing several challenges over the past few years. The pandemic merely shifted our attention from these important issues. But, since children are back to school, parents are starting to protest certain policies, and teachers are grappling with their roles. Public schools in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
travelexperta.com

Nine Ways to Become a Successful Travel Blogger

Since Rome was never built in a day, you will not become a successful blogger overnight. You will need to have a lot of determination, persistence and be willing and ready to make all the necessary sacrifices. Although becoming a great travel blogger might appear a great idea theoretically, you may realize that it is not all a walk in the park as you start the entire process. Sometimes you might be frustrated and disappointed, especially when things do not go as planned. Some people might think that all it takes to be a successful blogger is learning to write well and post on various social media platforms. The truth is that the entire process requires an individual to develop a strategy and work on their writing skills so that they can tell stories in ways that inspire the readers in various parts of the world. On the same note, you will need to spare sufficient time to develop a good understanding of your audience, utilize social media tips, and create appealing social media platforms.
TRAVEL
Forbes Advisor

Can I Travel To India?

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.
TRAVEL
WHO 13

Travel regulations prompted by pandemic continue to challenge local travel agents

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Cases of the new Omicron variant in the U.S. prompted new travel regulations that have local travel agents holding their breath. Soon, anybody flying in from a foreign airport must test negative for COVID within 24 hours of departure, regardless of vaccination status or nationality. It’s changes like those that travel agents […]
TRAVEL
leisuregrouptravel.com

December Leisure Group Travel Examines Our Industry

LGT spotlights the group travel market, tackles some of the industry’s biggest questions and examines what lies ahead for group travel in 2022 and where the tourism industry is headed. This December, Leisure Group Travel spotlights the group travel market and tackles some of the industry’s biggest questions. LGT interviews...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy