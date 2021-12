HENNIKER, N.H.- The New England College Athletic Department would like to announce the two recipients of our "Student-Athletes of the Month" Award for November. In seven games, Emily Lenzen was almost a point a game player for the New England College Women's Ice Hockey Team. Lenzen scored five goals, and assists on another one, as the Pilgrims picked up two wins. The sophomore from Littleton, Colorado scored a goal and added an assist in NEC's 3-2 win over Anna Maria, before scoring at Curry the following week. She capped off the month with two goals at home against Rivier University, in a 3-1 NEC win over the Raiders.

