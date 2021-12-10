ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is it safe to go to holiday parties this year?

By Kerry Breen
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new omicron variant of COVID-19 has experts urging people to be cautious about their holiday plans in 2021. There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to the new variant, such as whether it can evade vaccine protection and whether it's more dangerous than other strains of the...

www.today.com

Comments / 13

Related
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

‘Increase Your Vigilance’: What Doctors Are Saying About Staying Safe From COVID As The Pandemic Continues Into The Holiday Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a troubling trendline in Illinois. State leaders think there’s a connection to Thanksgiving one week ago. In Illinois, COVID cases are up 24% in the last two weeks. COVID deaths are up 13%. As folks ramp up social calendars with festivals like the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket, experts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NECN

Are Holiday Parties Safe Amid COVID Spike? Here's Advice From Top Boston Doctors

This holiday season, COVID-19 could be the villain that squelches any sign of cheer for yet another year. The delta variant has propelled a spike in COVID cases after Thanksgiving in Massachusetts while the highly mutated omicron variant's impact remains to be seen as it gains a foothold in the Bay State. In fact, the World Health Organization on Wednesday said the new strain could change the course of the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
arcamax.com

Ask the Pediatrician: Can families with unvaccinated children gather safely for the holidays this year?

Q: My children are too young to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Is it safe to get together with our extended family for Christmas?. A: For many families, the holidays are about getting together with relatives and friends, but children younger than 5 years old are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. And, even though children ages 5 and up can get vaccinated, it takes two weeks after the second dose to be fully protected.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

Holiday spending climbs back near pre-pandemic levels

WASHINGTON — This will be the second holiday season affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. But even as the coronavirus lingers, there are signs the season will be different from last year. Back to normal? No. There’s a long list of reasons that’s not true — from masking to vaccination...
FESTIVAL
The Fix

5 Reasons the Holidays Are the Perfect Time to Get Treatment

The holiday season is officially here in the United States. Although the holidays are meant to be full of joy and celebration, there’s a darker side to the holidays as well. They can bring up repressed feelings of disconnection, disappointment or angst. Constant social engagements — usually fueled by an open bar — can highlight problematic drinking or substance abuse patterns. For people who are struggling, this can be a recipe for disaster. However, it can also present an opportunity to get substance abuse treatment.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Powell Tribune

Healthy Holidays: Celebrating the season safely

As Christmas nears, preparations are underway for celebrations with family and friends. While enjoying holiday traditions, there are ways to protect your health this season. Because many generations tend to gather at the holidays, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Return Of The Office Holiday Party: Despite Evolving Threat From COVID-19, Companies Say They’re Safely Surging Ahead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Office holiday parties are happening again. For some, it’s the first opportunity to meet co-workers in more than a year. But event spaces told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner recently that safety is as much a part of the party as the food. “This is an outdoor dining room, event space and more. During COVID, we decided to install these heaters,” said Gary Wallach, director of food and beverage for Arlo SoHo. The heaters were installed when indoor dining was suspended last December, and now Arlo Soho says companies are booking holiday parties in its courtyard, on its rooftop, and even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whmi.com

Workgroup Encouraging Safe Holiday Celebrations

A local organization that works to educate and reduce substance use is asking residents to focus on safety this holiday season. The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body is a partnership of local substance use agencies that work together to create a continuum of services and supports for people experiencing addiction and recovery.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
BBC

Covid: Is it safe to hit the office Christmas party?

Unlike last year, large Christmas gatherings down the pub are not banned. Many people are now vaccinated, but is an office party or after-work drinks really worth the risk right now?. UK Covid cases are high and still rising and there's a new highly mutated and easy to catch variant...
WORLD
WebMD

Experts Offer Holiday Safety Tips for Pets

Dec. 13, 2021 -- While the upcoming flurry of holiday parties, house guests, and firework celebrations, should be a time for cheer and laughter, they can be incredibly stressful for our pets. New sights and smells, combined with schedule changes and an influx of strangers into the home, can trigger anxiety or aggression resulting in dog bites, if warning signs go unrecognized.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy