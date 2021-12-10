Season of Giving: Safe Embrace

South African researchers released encouraging data on Tuesday based on real-world COVID-19 infections in the country during the current, fourth wave of coronavirus infections, driven almost entirely by the new Omicron variant. The preliminary analysis of data gathered by the insurer Discovery, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, shows the standard two-dose regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been about 70% effective at preventing hospitalization over the last three weeks, as Omicron has swept across the country.

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO