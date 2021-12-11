ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Adds Tom Hanks To Cast List

By Billy Dukes
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 3 days ago
An already impressive cast for Yellowstone prequel 1883 has gotten an upgrade. Tom Hanks will make an appearance during Ep. 2 of the series, which begins Dec. 19. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott were the first three stars attached to writer Taylor Sheridan's 19th century drama when it was...

