‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Adds Tom Hanks To Cast List

In case you’re unaware, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan has gone from writing hits for Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario“) and David Mackenzie (“Hell Or High Water“), to directing his own films (this year’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Angelina Jolie), to creating his own TV empire over at Paramount+. His Montana cowboy ranch family drama, “Yellowstone,” is a major hit for regular TV audiences (we got sucked in and even started a podcast), he’s created another show with Jeremy Renner about the prison system in Michigan (“Mayor Of Kingstown“), and “Yellowstone” is so big, it’s spawned a spin-off show, “1883,” which is basically about the great grandparents of John Dutton on “Yellowstone,” and shows how the origins of their Montana empire. There’s a great profile in EW recently for more context.
