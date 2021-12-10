ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Silver Taps Notification

By Tracy Dorsett Jr. '59
aggienetwork.com
 4 days ago

Lieutenant Colonel Tracy Kemp Dorsett Jr, age 84, passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 28, 2021. The son of Colonel Tracy Kemp and Evie Lee Glover Dorsett, he was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 22, 1937. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1959 majoring in...

www.aggienetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Disgusting Reality Behind Ron DeSantis’ New ‘Army’

As governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis is understandably big on gators. He had a gator logo along with the words “Don’t Tread on Florida” stenciled onto a sign he unveiled in October when calling for a special session of the legislature to counter federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And his office...
MILITARY
thedrive

The Navy's $9B Stealthy Super Destroyer Is Covered In Rust

The controversial futuristic warship looked less than gleaming as it pulled into San Diego Bay recently. The Navy's first of just three DDG-1000 destroyers, USS Zumwalt, continues its testing and training work off Southern California. The ship, which was commissioned five years ago, has been coming and going from San Diego Bay regularly for years now. The second ship in this small class of highly advanced warships, USS Michael Mansoor (DDG-1001), has also joined Zumwalt in San Diego for its own outfitting and trials. It is hoped that Zumwalt will be able to deploy in the not-so-distant future, but the futuristic warship looked less than gleaming recently, with some of its radar-absorbent tiles deeply discolored and rust streaking down its convex tumblehome hull.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Glover#San Antonio#Dallas#Taps#Texas A M#The Air Force Cross#Bronze Star#Air Medal W 12#Purple Heart#National War College#Fighter Weapons School#Air Force Retirement#End Of School Pig Roast
MilitaryTimes

Gunnery sergeants who never went to boot camp? It may be coming in the Marine Corps

Enlisted Marines are made in boot camp. Marine officers, The Basic School. Long days and harsh instructors give sharp lessons in what it means to be a Marine and forge a bond shared by all Marines, regardless of when they joined. Marines past and present remember the day they were handed the coveted eagle, globe and anchor emblem and welcomed into the fold.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Troops shoot, kill attacker at Air Force base

A man was shot and killed after he attacked two Air Force personnel and a civilian at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala. on Saturday. Air Force security personnel shot and killed the man during the attack as he reached for a gun. Air Force spokesperson Lt. Col. Kim...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Ledger-Enquirer

Fort Benning will get a new name. Here are some of the possibilities

The commission tasked with renaming Fort Benning and other Department of Defense assets that commemorate the Confederacy is now deliberating what the Army post near Columbus will soon be called. The Naming Commission received more than 4,600 suggestions for Fort Benning’s new name through an online submission period that ended...
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy