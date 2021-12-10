ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Taps Notification

By Virgil "Ed" Lilley '61
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgil E. Lilley was born on October 17, 1939, in west Texas near Lubbock, where his family farmed. His father was Virgil Thodore Lilley, and his mother was Mary Agatha Wynn Lilley. The family moved to Lampasas in 1947, when he was only 8, and he has called this town home...

