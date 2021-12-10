Silver Taps Notification

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Department of Public Health (CDPH) has put California and Mississippi back on its weekly travel advisory.
The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) added two states – California and Mississippi – to its weekly COVID-19 Travel Advisory This is as daily COVID case rates are increasing across the country. There are now 42 states on the list.
(Credit: CDPH)
Last week, the city’s travel advisory stood at 40 states, with two states and Washington D.C. added.
Every state or territory except for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are listed on the...
Comments / 0