JAK2V617F variant allele frequency >50% identifies patients with polycythemia vera at high risk for venous thrombosis

By Paola Guglielmelli
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArterial (AT) and venous (VT) thrombotic events are the most common complications in patients with polycythemia vera (PV) and are the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. In this regard, the impact of JAK2V617F variant allele frequency (VAF) is still debated. The purpose of the current study was to analyze the...

Nature.com

Thrombocytosis in COVID-19 patients without myeloproliferative neoplasms is associated with better prognosis but higher rate of venous thromboembolism

Platelet functions are well known to surpass thrombosis and hemostasis and platelets play an important role in inflammatory and profibrotic mechanisms. Thrombocytopoiesis is traditionally considered to occur in the bone marrow. However, thrombocytopoiesis was shown to occur in the lungs as well where circulating megakaryocytes release platelets and are responsible for up to 50% of total platelet production [1]. The specific role of platelets in the lungs is not fully elucidated. Platelets are the source of cytokines that were shown to support lung regeneration and embryonic development (SDF1, TGF-Î²1, IGF1), and fetal lung megakaryocytes in comparison to bone marrow megakaryocytes were shown to exhibit higher transcription of these factors [2]. Thrombocytopenia is recognized as a negative prognostic factor in COVID-19 patients [3]. Nevertheless, there are no data on the prognostic significance of elevated platelet count that can be encountered in COVID-19 patients, besides indirect conclusions based on reported outcomes in chronic myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) patients [4, 5].
Nature.com

Impact of nephrotoxic drugs on urinary biomarkers of renal function in very preterm infants

Following preterm birth, the immature kidney is exposed to several harmful conditions, with an increased risk of renal impairment. We aimed to assess urinary biomarkers of renal function in very preterm infants during early nephrotoxic treatments. Methods. Infants â‰¤32 weeks' gestation and â‰¤1500"‰g were enrolled in this observational prospective study....
Nature.com

Correction: Microglial ERK-NRBP1-CREB-BDNF signaling in sustained antidepressant actions of (R)-ketamine

Correction to: Molecular Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-021-01377-7, published online 24 November 2021. The article "Microglial ERK-NRBP1-CREB-BDNF signaling in sustained antidepressant actions of (R)-ketamine," written by Wei Yao, Qianqian Cao, Shilin Luo, Lujuan He, Chun Yang, Jiaxu Chen, Qi Qi, Kenji Hashimoto, and Ji-chun Zhang, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on November 24, 2021, without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice, the copyright of the article changed on November 28, 2021, to Â© The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution, and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third-party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
Nature.com

Invasive fungal infections in neonates: a review

Invasive fungal infections remain the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in neonates, especially preterm and very low birth weight infants. Most invasive fungal infections are due to Candida or Aspergillus species, and other fungi are increasingly reported and described. Appropriate identification and treatment are required to augment activity and reduce the toxicity of antifungal drugs. Successful use of antifungals in the vulnerable neonatal population is important for both prevention and treatment of infection. Strategies for prevention, including prophylactic antifungal therapy as well as reducing exposure to modifiable risk factors, like limiting antibiotic exposure, discontinuation of central catheters, and hand hygiene are key techniques to prevent and decrease rates of invasive fungal infections. In conclusion, this is a review of the most common causes, prevention strategies, prophylaxis, and treatment of invasive fungal infections in neonates.
Nature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid abnormalities in first- and multi-episode schizophrenia-spectrum disorders: impact of clinical and demographical variables

Multiple lines of evidence indicate that immunological and inflammatory alterations contribute at least in a subgroup to the pathophysiology of schizophrenia. In this retrospective chart review, we investigated whether clinical factors contribute to altered cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) findings in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders. Clinical data from electronic medical records of patients with psychotic disorders (ICD-10: F20-F29) who received routine CSF diagnostics at the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, LMU Munich, Germany, were included. ChiÂ² tests for dichotomous outcomes and independent t tests for continuous outcomes were used to compare differences between groups. A total of 331 patients were included in the analyses (43.2% female and 56.8% male). The mean age was 37.67 years (Â±15.58). The mean duration of illness was 71.96 months (Â±102.59). In all, 40% (128/320) were first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients and 60% (192/320) were multi-episode psychosis (MEP) patients. Elevated CSF protein levels were found in 19.8% and elevated CSF/serum albumin ratios (QAlb) in 29.4% of the cases. Pleocytosis was found in 6.1% of patients. MEP patients showed significantly higher mean QAlb compared with FEP patients (t(304.57)"‰="‰âˆ’2.75, p"‰="‰0.006), which did not remain significant after correcting for age. QAlb elevation occurred more frequently in men (X2(1)"‰="‰14.76, p"‰="‰<0.001). For treatment resistance, family history, and cMRI alterations, no significant differences in CSF-related outcomes were detected. Our work extends other retrospective cohorts confirming a relevant degree of CSF alterations in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders and shows the difficulty to relate these alterations to clinical and disease course trajectories. More research is needed to develop treatment response predictors from CSF analyses.
targetedonc.com

IPSS and JAK2 Status Could Predict Thrombosis Risk in Primary Myelofibrosis

Analysis shows that International Prognostic Scoring System score and the presence of a JAK2 mutation was linked to risk of thrombosis in patients with primary myelofibrosis. Investigators observed a benefit for ruxolitinib in patients. Risk of major venous and arterial thrombosis may be identified based on International Prognostic Scoring System...
Nature.com

Biological heterogeneity in idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension identified through unsupervised transcriptomic profiling of whole blood

Idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH) is a rare but fatal disease diagnosed by right heart catheterisation and the exclusion of other forms of pulmonary arterial hypertension, producing a heterogeneous population with varied treatment response. Here we show unsupervised machine learning identification of three major patient subgroups that account for 92% of the cohort, each with unique whole blood transcriptomic and clinical feature signatures. These subgroups are associated with poor, moderate, and good prognosis. The poor prognosis subgroup is associated with upregulation of the ALAS2 and downregulation of several immunoglobulin genes, while the good prognosis subgroup is defined by upregulation of the bone morphogenetic protein signalling regulator NOG, and the C/C variant of HLA-DPA1/DPB1 (independently associated with survival). These findings independently validated provide evidence for the existence of 3 major subgroups (endophenotypes) within the IPAH classification, could improve risk stratification and provide molecular insights into the pathogenesis of IPAH.
Nature.com

Use of near-infrared imaging using indocyanine green associates with the lower incidence of postoperative complications for intestinal and mesenteric injury

Anastomotic leakage after intestinal resection is one of the most serious complications of surgical intervention for hollow viscus injury. Adequate vascular perfusion of the anastomotic site is essential to prevent anastomotic leakage. Near-infrared imaging using indocyanine green (NIR-ICG) is useful for the objective assessment of vascular perfusion. The aim of this study was to evaluate the association of NIR-ICG with intestinal and mesenteric injuries. This was a retrospective, single-center study of patients undergoing surgery for intestinal and mesenteric injuries. NIR-ICG was used to evaluate vascular perfusion. Postoperative complications were assessed between NIR-ICG and non-NIR-ICG groups.The use of NIR-ICG was associated with a lower incidence of Clavien-Dindo grade â‰¥ III complications with a statistical tendency (p = 0.076). When limited to patients that underwent intestinal resection, the use of NIR-ICG was significantly associated with a lower risk of perioperative complications (p = 0.009). The use of NIR-ICG tended to associate with the lower incidence of postoperative complications after intestinal and mesenteric trauma surgery. NIR-ICG was associated with a significantly lower risk of complications in patients undergoing intestinal resection. The NIR-ICG procedure is simple and quick and is expected to be useful for intestinal and mesenteric trauma.
Nature.com

Hypertrophy of the ligamentum flavum in lumbar spinal canal stenosis is associated with abnormal accumulation of specific lipids

Ligamentum flavum hypertrophy (HLF) is the most important component of lumbar spinal canal stenosis (LSCS). Analysis of hypertrophied ligamentum flavum (HLF) samples from patients with LSCS can be an important que. The current study analyzed the surgical samples of HLF samples in patients with LCSC using quantitative and qualitative high performance-liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry. We collected ligamentum flavum (LF) tissue from twelve patients with LSCS and from four patients with lumbar disk herniation (LDH). We defined LF from LSCS patients as HLF and that from LDH patients as non-hypertrophied ligamentum flavum (NHLF). Total lipids were extracted from the LF samples and evaluated for quantity and quality using liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry. The total lipid amount of the HLF group was 3.6 times higher than that of the NHLF group. Phosphatidylcholines (PCs), ceramides (Cers), O-acyl-Ï‰-hydroxy fatty acids (OAHFAs), and triglycerides (TGs) in the HLF group were more than 32 times higher than those of the NHLF group. PC(26:0)+H+, PC(25:0)+H+, and PC(23:0)+H+ increased in all patients in the HLF group compared to the NHLF group. The thickness of the LF correlated significantly with PC(26:0)+H+ in HLF. We identified the enriched specific PCs, Cers, OAHFAs, and TGs in HLF.
Nature.com

Impact of COVID-19 in patients with multiple myeloma based on a global data network

The COVID-19 pandemic has represented a major cause of morbidity/mortality worldwide, overstressing health systems. Multiple myeloma (MM) patients show an increased risk for infections and they are expected to be particularly vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Here we have obtained a comprehensive picture of the impact of COVID-19 in MM patients on a local and a global scale using a federated data research network (TriNetX) that provided access to Electronic Medical Records (EMR) from Health Care Organizations (HCO) all over the world. Through propensity score matched analyses we found that the number of new diagnoses of MM was reduced in 2020 compared to 2019 (RR 0.86, 95%CI 0.76"“0.96) and the survival of newly diagnosed MM cases decreased similarly (HR 0.61, 0.38"“0.81). MM patients showed higher risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection (RR 2.09, 1.58"“2.76) and a higher excess mortality in 2020 (difference in excess mortality 9%, 4.4"“13.2) than non-MM patients. By interrogating large EMR datasets from HCO in Europe and globally, we confirmed that MM patients have been more severely impacted by COVID-19 pandemic than non-MM patients. This study highlights the necessity of extending preventive measures worlwide to protect vulnerable patients from SARS-CoV-2 infection by promoting social distancing and an intensive vaccination strategies.
Nature.com

Dentists' perspectives on denture provision after radiotherapy for head and neck cancer: an exploratory study using the theoretical domains framework

Introduction Patients are often keen to replace their missing teeth after radiotherapy for head and neck cancer (HNC), yet such replacement does not always take place. Aims This study aimed to investigate the influences on dentists' provision of dentures for patients treated with radiotherapy for HNC, including whether risk of osteoradionecrosis (ORN) is a factor influencing intention to provide dentures.
Nature.com

Prevalence of ocular findings regardless of visual acuity status in older adults from the Brazilian Amazon Region

Recently, it has been recommended that population-based studies report not only frequencies of vision impairment and blindness but also any ocular abnormalities that might lead an individual to seek for eyecare services. The current study aimed to determine prevalence of ocular findings regardless of visual acuity (VA) status in older adults from the Brazilian Amazon Region. Disturbances were grouped into: Eyelids; Anterior Segment; Posterior Segment; Increased intraocular pressure; and Overall Globe. The presence of an ocular finding was considered positive when any abnormality was noted, regardless of VA. Refractive errors were not considered. A total 2384 eligible persons were enumerated and 2041 (85.6%) examined. The prevalence of ocular disturbances in either eye was 87.0% and was associated with male gender, older age, lower education, and rural residence. Overall, main findings were pterygium, cataract, and pinguecula, occurring in 58.8%, 45.4% and 17.4%, respectively. Among individuals with 20/20 VA in both eyes, theÂ most frequent findings were pterygium, pinguecula, and glaucoma cupping, occurring in 47.4%, 31.2% and 6.5%, respectively. The high prevalence of ocular findings observed in this population reinforces that different conditions might not immediately decrease VA but canÂ indicate risk and/or discomfort symptoms and should be considered when planning public health ophthalmic services.
Nature.com

New insights into Î²-cell failure, regeneration and replacement

In 2021, several discoveries shed light on the pathomechanisms of Î²-cell failure during the initiation and progression of diabetes mellitus, and validated novel molecular targets for intervention. Moreover, the field of stem-cell-derived replacements for Î²-cells is rapidly advancing. These advances bring us closer to therapies to protect and/or regenerate Î²-cell mass.
Nature.com

Survival impact of treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may coexist with lung cancer, but the impact on prognosis is uncertain. Moreover, it is unclear whether pharmacological treatment for COPD improves the patient's prognosis. We retrospectively investigated patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had received chemotherapy at Kyoto University Hospital. Coexisting COPD was diagnosed by spirometry, and the association between pharmacological treatment for COPD and overall survival (OS) was assessed. Of the 550 patients who underwent chemotherapy for advanced NSCLC between 2007 and 2014, 347 patients who underwent spirometry were analyzed. Coexisting COPD was revealed in 103 patients (COPD group). The median OS was shorter in the COPD group than the non-COPD group (10.6 vs. 16.8Â months). Thirty-seven patients had received COPD treatment, and they had a significantly longer median OS than those without treatment (16.7 vs. 8.2Â months). Multivariate Cox regression analysis confirmed the positive prognostic impact of COPD treatment. Additional validation analysis revealed similar results in patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Coexisting COPD had a significant association with poor prognosis in advanced NSCLC patients if they did not have pharmacological treatment for COPD. Treatment for coexisting COPD has the potential to salvage the prognosis.
MedicalXpress

State-of-the-art technology will allow physicians to identify patients who are at risk for serious illness ahead of time

A new technology developed at Tel Aviv University will make it possible, using artificial intelligence, to identify patients who are at risk of serious illness as a result of blood infections. The researchers trained the AI program to study the electronic medical records of about 8,000 patients at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital who were found to be positive for blood infections. These records included demographic data, blood test results, medical history and diagnosis. After studying each patient's data and medical history, the program was able to automatically identify medical files' risk factors with an accuracy of 82%. According to the researchers, in the future this model could even serve as an early warning system for doctors, by enabling them to rank patients based on their risk of serious disease.
Nature.com

The increased prevalence of keloids in atopic dermatitis patients with allergic comorbidities: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is associated with allergic comorbidities, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis (AR), and allergic contact dermatitis (ACD). The etiology of keloid is largely unknown; however, AD and keloid share inflammatory pathways characterized by T-helper cell 2 cytokines and increased dermal fibroblast activity. The prevalence of keloids has been reported to increase in patients with AD, but it remains controversial. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of keloids in patients with AD, and compare it with the prevalence of other comorbidities of AD. We assessed the Korean National Health Information Database and medical records including coexisting asthma, AR, and ACD. Single and multiple logistic regression models were created for keloids and each allergic disease. The prevalence of keloids was higher in the AD group than in the control group. Among patients with AD, adolescents and adults had a higher prevalence of keloids than infants and children. The risk of keloids was high with AD alone, and coexisting asthma significantly increased the risk. Similarly, the risk of keloids was higher in AR associated with AD and ACD associated with AD than in AD alone. Thus, among Koreans, patients with AD have a higher risk of keloid development, with coexisting allergic diseases increasing the risk.
Nature.com

Role of the microbiota in hypertension and antihypertensive drug metabolism

Recent evidence suggests that the gut microbiota plays an important role in the development and pathogenesis of hypertension. Dysbiosis, an imbalance in the composition and function of the gut microbiota, was shown to be associated with hypertension in both animal models and humans. In this review, we provide insights into host"“microbiota interactions and summarize the evidence supporting the importance of the microbiota in blood pressure (BP) regulation. Metabolites produced by the gut microbiota, especially short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), modulate BP and vascular responses. Harmful gut-derived metabolites, such as trimethylamine N-oxide and several uremic toxins, exert proatherosclerotic, prothrombotic, and proinflammatory effects. High-salt intake alters the composition of the microbiota, and this microbial alteration contributes to the pathogenesis of salt-sensitive hypertension. In addition, the microbiota may impact the metabolism of drugs and steroid hormones in the host. The drug-metabolizing activities of the microbiota affect the pharmacokinetic parameters of antihypertensive drugs and contribute to the pathogenesis of licorice-induced pseudohyperaldosteronism. Furthermore, the oral microbiota plays a role in BP regulation by producing nitric oxide, which lowers BP via its vasodilatory effects. Thus, antihypertensive intervention strategies targeting the microbiota, such as the use of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics (e.g., SCFAs), are considered new therapeutic options for the treatment of hypertension.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Generation of permanent neonatal diabetes mellitus dogs with glucokinase point mutations through base editing

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00304-y Published online 12 October 2021. In the original publication of this Correspondence1, we made an error in the authors affiliations. We apologize for any inconvenience that it may have caused. Now we provided a corrected version here about the affiliations of all authors here. Xiaomin Wang1,3,4,5,6, Yanhui Liang1,3,4,5, Jianping...
