Being The Ricardos - Theatrical Review

By Bryan Kluger
High-Def Digest
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing The Ricardos takes place during one chaotic week during the filming of Lucille and Desi's show. A prominent radio host made the accusation that America's sweetheart was a communist, which at the time was a life or death accusation. Before that news traveled to every magazine, newspaper, and tv outlet,...

bluray.highdefdigest.com

ramascreen.com

New Poster For BEING THE RICARDOS Starring Nicole Kidman

Check out this new official poster for BEING THE RICARDOS starring Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios will release BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters on December 10, 2021. Globally on Prime Video December 21, 2021. Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin. Starring Nicole Kidman, Javier...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
Nicole Kidman
William Frawley
Desi Arnaz
Lucille Ball
Javier Bardem
Telegraph

Being the Ricardos, review: Nicole Kidman’s prosthetics radiate deepfake creepiness

If it’s true that a movie star’s face is their instrument, then Being the Ricardos brings us what can only be described as a Casio keyboard approximation of Nicole Kidman. In Aaron Sorkin’s new backstage comedy-drama, Kidman plays the American sitcom star Lucille Ball, and sports one of those prosthetically and digitally assisted make-up jobs to make her better resemble her famous subject.
MOVIES
Seattle Times

‘Being the Ricardos’ review: With Nicole Kidman as the comedy icon, will you love this Lucy?

So, with Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos,” let’s just start with the obvious: Nicole Kidman is a strange choice to play comedy icon Lucille Ball. She’s too tall, too old (during the time period in which the movie is set, Ball was about 40; Kidman is 54) and in her roles generally projects a whispery fragility that doesn’t seem to suit Ball in the slightest. (Was Debra Messing even considered?) But sometimes, miscasting can be very interesting, in the hands of an actor who knows what she’s doing — and Kidman is definitely that. Here, she creates a nuanced and believable version of Ball (and of “Lucy,” the character Ball played on her sitcom “I Love Lucy,” though we don’t see much of her), meticulously introducing us to a serious, thoughtful woman obsessed with the details of comedy, who understood what it meant to have power at a time when few women did.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

‘Being the Ricardos’ reveals Lucy’s inside story

Above: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in "Being the Ricardos," which opens Friday. (Photo/Netflix) It feels funny to see a movie based on people who starred on a television show that you watched as a child. That’s how I react whenever I saw a trailer for “Being the Ricardos,”...
MOVIES
deltanews.tv

Javier Bardem struggled with voice in Being the Ricardos

Javier Bardem admits that it was difficult to master Desi Arnaz's voice in 'Being the Ricardos'. The 52-year-old actor stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the new movie – which documents the complex marriage between 'I Love Lucy' stars Desi and Lucille Ball – and admits that he had to work to match Arnaz's high-pitched tones.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

See an Advance Screening of Being The Ricardos in Miami, FL

Lucy and Ricky were beloved television characters played by real-life husband and wife, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball. While everything in the Ricardo house was fine, the Arnaz household had drama and problems. Written and directed by Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin, the film takes a look behind the scenes when the cameras weren't rolling, and the set lights weren't on.
MIAMI, FL
/Film

Being The Ricardos Review: An Exhausting And Unfunny Look At One Of The Funniest People Ever

Some multi-hyphenate filmmakers become their own worst enemy because they end up being stronger directors than writers, or vice versa. And then some multi-hyphenate filmmakers shouldn't attempt to broaden their scope at all. To wit, Aaron Sorkin, who proved himself earlier in his career to be extremely gifted at capturing the rat-a-tat, rapid-fire pace of the world of media and politics, grafting urgency while depicting people speed-walking and talking through the halls of Washington, D.C. and New York. But Sorkin's best script remains his Oscar-winning "The Social Network," a film aided as much by the gifted hand of David Fincher as director. Sorkin, in his last few scripts, has directed his own work. And nowhere is it clearer than in his latest, "Being the Ricardos," that he should let someone else step behind the camera. "Being the Ricardos" is a good idea in search of focus, intelligence, wit, and a skilled directorial hand.
MOVIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Movies
The Spokesman-Review

Review: The Golden Age of TV is tarnished in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’

Imagine a 10-episode podcast about the making of a single episode of the 1950s marital sitcom “I Love Lucy” – a podcast dense with behind-the-scenes details about the show’s real-life husband-and-wife stars, Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, who played wildly caricatured versions of themselves on the hit show for six seasons.
MOVIES
Houston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:Being The Ricardos

Describe This Movie Using One Calvin and Hobbes Quote:. CALVIN: It says here that "religion is the opiate of the masses" ... what do you suppose that means?. TV: It means Karl Marx hadn't seen anything yet. Brief Plot Synopsis: Looking at the sausage-making grape-stomping process behind one of the...
HOUSTON, TX
News4Jax.com

Review: ‘Being the Ricardos’ a worthwhile trip back in time, backstage with Lucy and Desi

★★★★½ out of 5 -- Rated: R -- Run time: 2 hours, 11 minutes (In theaters Dec. 10, on Prime Video Dec. 21) “I Love Lucy” premiered in 1951 with 180 episodes produced over six seasons. The comedy series about bandleader Ricky Ricardo and his trouble-finding wife Lucy became a ratings powerhouse in the early days of television and originated techniques like multiple camera set-ups and live audiences that are still followed today. The show is simply a classic.
TV SERIES
Herald & Review

MOVIE REVIEWS: 'West Side Story,' 'Being the Ricardos'

There is only one word to describe Steven Spielberg’s remake/revival of “West Side Story”: dazzling. As Janusz Kaminski’s wildly liberated camera swirls around the flying limbs of the Sharks, Jets and everyone caught in the middle, set to the familiar strains of Leonard Bernstein’s music, the cinematic spectacle is simply overwhelming.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Aaron Sorkin Goes Into the Writers Room, and Personal Lives of Lucy and Desi, in Being the Ricardos

Take a minute and think about the people in charge of a television show watched and adored by millions every week. They bring laughter and joy into people’s homes with every episode, and there’s an attention to detail in the crafting of each episode that results in some of the most iconic moments in all of comedy. Being the Ricardos, the latest work from writer/director Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7), imagines all of those things for the “I Love Lucy” show, its creators Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), and the group of writers, producers and others involved in keeping the show running week after week for CBS. And yes, watching a behind-the-scenes profile of the making of a great episode of television can be interesting and even dramatic, but Sorkin further challenges his audience by wondering what work was like for this team attempting to put together an episode of “I Love Lucy” during arguably the worst week of Ball’s and Arnaz’s life up to that point.
CHICAGO, IL
CinemaBlend

Being The Ricardos Review: Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem Sparkle In Aaron Sorkin’s Complicated Biopic

Every year around this time, a fresh crop of prestige biopics and docudramas arrives to resurrect an old debate: when an actor is playing a real person, what defines a quality portrayal? Is it totally about their ability to capture the essence of an individual in the context of the story that is being told, or is there a necessity for the performer to utterly disappear physically and turn invisible in their depiction – perhaps allowing the audience to believe that they are watching archive footage? The fact that this discussion is annually perpetuated by different projects taking different tactics suggests that there is no genuine answer, but in 2021, Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos is adding a fantastic new wrinkle to the conversation.
MOVIES
fortworthreport.org

‘Being the Ricardos’ Review: Bardem and Kidman are terrific in Sorkin’s anti-biopic which zooms in on a week in the iconic couple’s life

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. Last year at this time there was a big buzz regarding Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” which went on to earn six Oscar nominations. It was the renowned playwright and screenwriter’s second turn behind the camera after making his directorial debut with 2017’s “Molly’s Game.” This year the director’s focus is on television’s most famous couple, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz played by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem who may not resemble the Hollywood icons but are still riveting to watch.
MOVIES

