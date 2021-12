A new report says that Sony is working on its own competitor to Xbox Game Pass, a new tiered system that would change or combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now. The original report from Bloomberg revealed details that the subscription-based service would be open to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners, giving access to recent and classic games. There would be three planned levels of service, with the lowest price level similar to the current PlayStation Plus. The second tier would open up the library to PlayStation 4 games and some PlayStation 5 games down the line. The highest-priced tier would include all of the above plus demo, streaming, and a library of games from PlayStation history, meaning access to games from the PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and the PSP.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO