Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Bishop From Conditioning Assignment

In this edition of Stars’ News & Rumors, Ben Bishop takes a big step in his recovery, Anton Khudobin is rumored in connection with a trade, and more. After being left in the dark for nearly a year, Stars fans finally received an update yesterday on the health of veteran goaltender Ben Bishop. For the first time since the second round of the 2020 playoffs, Bishop will play a hockey game as he is scheduled to start Thursday night for the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. The Stars announced yesterday that Bishop will be loaned to the AHL on a conditioning assignment to test out his knee in game action. This stint can be for a maximum of three games before Dallas will need to re-evaluate him and make a decision on his future.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO