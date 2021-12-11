ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Bishop From Conditioning Assignment

texasstars.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Ben Bishop from his...

www.texasstars.com

markerzone.com

COULD BEN BISHOP BE PREPARING TO ANNOUNCE HIS RETIREMENT FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY?

The Dallas Stars had announced on Saturday morning that goaltender Ben Bishop had been recalled from his AHL conditioning stint, with the Stars placing the 35-year-old right back on long-term injured reserve. Bishop had played just one game with the Texas Stars in the AHL on his conditioning stint, allowing...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Stars’ Ben Bishop Is Nearing End of Long Injury Journey

Flashback to Aug 31, 2020. The Dallas Stars lead the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in the second-round series of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In a surprise twist, Ben Bishop is named the starting goaltender for Dallas after missing most of the first two rounds of the postseason following knee surgery. Now fast forward to the end of the first period. The Stars trail 5-0 and Bishop has been pulled after allowing four straight goals. That is the last time Bishop has played in a hockey game. Today, that will change.
NHL
NBC Sports

Stars announce that Ben Bishop’s NHL career is over

Tough news from the Dallas Stars on Saturday: Ben Bishop‘s career appears to be over. After a lengthy bid to rehab a knee injury, including a brief stint in the AHL, it sounds like that issue forced Bishop to retire. “It’s a huge loss for us and a tough...
NHL
markerzone.com

BEN BISHOP EXPECTED TO SEE GAME ACTION IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has had a tough go over the last twenty-one months. In March 2020, he had surgery on his knee and in the time between then and now, Bishop has only played one game, and that came during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs against Colorado. Bishop...
NHL
Person
Ben Bishop
Person
Jim Nill
NHL

Ben Bishop takes another step in his injury recovery process

DALLAS -- It's been a while since goaltender Ben Bishop has suited up for game action, but that time might be coming to an end later this week. The veteran netminder met with the media prior to the Stars' game against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday and flashed his trademark smile as he gave an update on his recovery from injury.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Ben Bishop's knee injury will end his career, according to Dallas GM

For the past 14 months, Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has been working towards a return to the ice after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in October of 2020. Sadly, it is not to be, and the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist's career is now over. According to a...
NHL
dallassun.com

Stars G Ben Bishop (knee) to remain on long-term IR

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop's long recovery from a knee injury has hit another setback. The team recalled Bishop from his conditioning assignment with the AHL's Texas Stars on Saturday and said he will remain on long-term injured reserve. Bishop, 35, has not played in an NHL game since March...
NHL
Yardbarker

Stars’ News & Rumors: Bishop, Khudobin, & More

In this edition of Stars’ News & Rumors, Ben Bishop takes a big step in his recovery, Anton Khudobin is rumored in connection with a trade, and more. After being left in the dark for nearly a year, Stars fans finally received an update yesterday on the health of veteran goaltender Ben Bishop. For the first time since the second round of the 2020 playoffs, Bishop will play a hockey game as he is scheduled to start Thursday night for the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. The Stars announced yesterday that Bishop will be loaned to the AHL on a conditioning assignment to test out his knee in game action. This stint can be for a maximum of three games before Dallas will need to re-evaluate him and make a decision on his future.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Ben Bishop has reached the end of his NHL playing career, Stars GM says

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop, after more than a year spent attempting to stage a comeback from a torn meniscus, has reached the end of his playing days, the team's general manager, Jim Nill, said Saturday. The Stars recalled Bishop from his conditioning assignment with their AHL affiliate, the Texas...
NHL
spectrumlocalnews.com

3-time Vezina finalist Ben Bishop doing conditioning stint with Texas Stars

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The AHL’s Texas Stars have a little more star power for the time being. Dallas Stars goaltender and three-time Vezina Trophy finalist Ben Bishop is on loan to the Cedar Park-based team for the time being, the Texas Stars announced Tuesday. A knee injury...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Ben Bishop was an important part of the Lightning’s return to contention

I can still remember where I was when the Tampa Bay Lightning traded for Ben Bishop. It was a lovely April afternoon and The Wife and I had decided to take a long lunch at Kuma’s Too, the sister restaurant to the mildly famous rock & roll themed burger bar in Chicago. I was well into my second beer when the text hit my phone. I was happy that the Lightning had picked up yet another large goaltender. Then I read the other half of the text and saw the price they had paid, Cory Conacher, and was no longer happy.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Patrik Laine Leaves Blue Jackets.

It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
NHL
NHL

