The Giving Workshop

A liberal arts education combined with a staunch Catholic identity relies on the past to move towards the future. Tradition is graphed on the heart of UD and its mission. But what happens when a pursuit of tradition goes wrong? What happens when, in an attempt to discover the truth and stick by its principles, one gets led astray onto a dark path and cannot find his way back? Such is the case in the documentary film “Pope Michael.”

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO