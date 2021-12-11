The Giving Workshop

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kdsnradio.com
 2 days ago

Children of preschool age through 5th-grade Kids can buy Christmas presents for a quarter or make a craft for...

www.kdsnradio.com

The Fayette Tribune

Wreath-making workshops scheduled

Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center in Oak Hill will hold wreath-making workshops on Saturday, Dec. 4. Workshops will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A $25 entry fee includes the wreath frame, fresh-cut greenery from the nature center’s trees, bows and other decorations. The center will also have...
OAK HILL, WV
carriagetownenews.com

Garden Club Holiday Workshop

SANDOWN — It’s that time of year with the holidays coming, for the Sandown Garden Club to hold its annual Holiday Workshop. On a recent morning, club members met and gathered fresh evergreen boughs and holly branches to create their wreaths and swags. They were then decorated with brightly colored balls, pinecones and festive ribbons. After the workshop, the members scattered about town like happy little elves to adorn various civic locations with their holiday creations.
SANDOWN, NH
westkentuckystar.com

Friendship Baptist offering assistance

Friendship Baptist Church in Lone Oak is set up as collection and pick up point for people who need assistance. The church, at 146 South Friendship Road, is accepting essential items such as clothing, diapers, coats, toiletries, and towels. The church will be open from 5 until 8pm, Saturday, and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.
PADUCAH, KY
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Cloverbud workshops will resume in February

LAWRENCEVILLE — Cloverbud members, youth ages 5-7, had the opportunity this fall to participate in live interactive activies every Wednesday via Facebook. Members made apple and spice magnets, a pumpkin snack pack, a bird seed feeder and leafy napkin ring holders with supplies provided by the Illinois Extension office. There was a total of 15 youth participants.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Holiday workshops held in Toledo, Tillamook

Image attached is samples of ceramic Christmas ornaments, greeting cards made by staff and students of OCCT/OCCCA. This Saturday, Dec. 4, the final Free Holiday Workshop will be held at the Toledo Public Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow the signs once in Toledo to the library on old Hwy 20 and turn left on A street and follow the signs.
TOLEDO, OR
burlesontx.com

Christmas at the Library

After you're finished at Breakfast with Santa, head over to the library for more fun! Create ornaments and gifts with recycled materials at craft stations throughout the library, and enjoy refreshments. There will be chances to win prizes and a local author book signing, too.
BURLESON, TX
WJHG-TV

Shriners Breakfast with Santa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Shriners Pancake Breakfast kicked off in Panama City Saturday morning. The event was open and free to the public. Kids could take photos with Santa and even the Grinch made an appearance. Of course, there was breakfast for everyone which included pancakes and sausage. Plus...
PANAMA CITY, FL
boothbayregister.com

Caroling on the Common

The weather outside wasn’t frightful but the scene was so delightful as members of Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts led parents, grandparents, friends and visitors in singing Christmas carols from the gazebo on the Boothbay Common Friday, Dec. 10. It was a bit chilly – coats, hats, mittens, gloves,...
BOOTHBAY, ME
heraldstandard.com

Holiday ornament workshop offered

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a Holiday Ornament Workshop this Saturday, hosted by the SAMA Ligonier Auxiliary. Auxiliary members will offer a step-by-step guide to make a fabric holiday ornament that will look like a treasured heirloom. With all the trimmings, using fabric, buttons, ribbons, and other details to finish the ornament, participants will be able to take home a finished product and hang directly on the tree or give as a gift.
LIGONIER, PA
University of Dallas News

The abuse of tradition in “Pope Michael”

A liberal arts education combined with a staunch Catholic identity relies on the past to move towards the future. Tradition is graphed on the heart of UD and its mission. But what happens when a pursuit of tradition goes wrong? What happens when, in an attempt to discover the truth and stick by its principles, one gets led astray onto a dark path and cannot find his way back? Such is the case in the documentary film “Pope Michael.”
RELIGION
murfreesborotn.gov

Stained Glass Jewelry Workshop

Learn how to make stained glass jewelry with instructor Fiona Dowd and take home the finished piece. No stained-glass experience necessary. Materials and tools are provided. Limit 8 Room 406 Cost $35.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Beatrice Daily Sun

Freeman Strengths ambassadors attend workshop

The Freeman Strengths Ambassadors had the unique opportunity to work with Audrey Erker of Nelnet. Erker is a CliftonStrengths coach and a graduate of UNL’s Clifton Strengths Institute. Audrey and several other strengths coaches lined up individual coaching sessions with the ambassadors over Zoom. On Monday, November 15, Audrey came to Adams and led the ambassadors through a two-and-a-half hour strengths workshop.
EDUCATION
Dresden Enterprise

Sharon Feeds the Community

FEEDING THE COMMUNITY – Members of the Sharon community have made it an annual tradition for Thanksgiving spending their time cooking and preparing hundreds of meals for distribution. Volunteers worked Wednesday getting plates together that included turkey and dressing, vegetables and dessert for a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner pick-up that evening at the Sharon Senior Center. Helping with this year’s event included Sharon Mayor Ali Stalter, Wendy Gray, Gary Eddings, John Andrews, Malia Dial, Chris Dial, Randy Stalter, Penny Sullivan Branson, Terry McDade, William Witherington, Larry Stone, Todd Johnson and Justin Harris.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
rdrnews.com

Free Christmas Bazaar

The last couple of years have been especially hard for artists and crafters due to the pandemic. This year, only a few events have returned to Southeast New Mexico. These events, however, have been on a much smaller scale. Carla Overmier has been attending local and regional shows and events...
ROSWELL, NM
buckscountyherald.com

Like A Cloudless Sky - meditation workshop

When we look at a cloudless sky, we do not prefer the east to the west. Buddha taught that inner peace and joy come from seeing others the same way: without preference or aversion. When we have a warm and friendly attitude toward everyone, most of our daily problems dissolve. Our mind becomes well-balanced, our time with friends and family becomes pleasant, and our friendships are long-lasting.
YOGA
kqennewsradio.com

VIRTUAL WREATH MAKING WORKSHOP THURSDAY

The Oregon State University Extension Service and Woman Owning Woodlands Network in Douglas County are holding a virtual wreath making workshop on Thursday. The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will provide participants with a live tutorial demonstrating how to make wreaths and...
ZOOM
harlanonline.com

Bell Ringing Season!

REGIONAL -- In this charitable season, dropping a donation locally into the red Salvation Army kettle, you know your goodwill stays in Shelby County to help your neighbors in need. The local SA committee members like Marian Greer-Stokes, Salvation Army Committee Member and Special Project Coordinator, will ensure that all...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KSEN AM 1150

Benefit 4 D.J. & Brenda Alexander

There'll be a benefit for our good neighbors, D.J. & Brenda Alexander, out at Clark's Family Restaurant this Tuesday evening. The benefit's from, 5 until 7, & there'll be a $10 spaghetti on the platter along with a silent auction. If you'd like to make a donation for the auction, please call 450 3178. We're pulling for you D.J. & Brenda...
CHARITIES
kdsnradio.com

Paper Drive

The Boy Scouts of Troop 55 in Denison will hold the DECEMBER paper drive on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11th at the PRONTO parking lot. The Scouts will be there from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM to help you unload your tied, bundled or sacked newspapers. You may bring your acceptable papers in either paper bags or cardboard boxes; please no plastic bags.

