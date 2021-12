There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year, and lots of bars and restaurants are getting in on the action by transforming into decked-out holiday-themed pop-ups. All around town, you’ll find festive decor ranging from kitschy to elegant, and Christmas cocktails handcrafted for the season. From taking photos with Santa at a tiki bar to sipping cocktails out of a reindeer-covered glass at one of the five Miracle bars around town, there’s something for everyone.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO