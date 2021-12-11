ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

The Collaboration Tools that Support on-premise Deployment

By Md Mohsin Ansari
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On-Premise, also known as on-premise, is deployed on your premises or campus, giving you complete control over your...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Security holes discovered in 9 popular routers – is yours on the list?

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 150+ Amazon Black Friday sales that just came back Keeping a close eye on your online accounts is incredibly important with scams, hacks, and breaches as common as they are. Your hardware is at risk as well, which is why we always recommend keeping your devices updated. In fact, one of the most indispensable devices in your home can also be one of the most vulnerable. Cybersecurity researchers recently examined a number of popular WiFi routers and found over 200 potential security holes that could put your data at risk. Popular WiFi routers have huge security holes Editors at...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

How to increase internet speeds even if you have a slow internet provider

There’s little in life more frustrating than slow internet, especially in the work from home age, so you may find yourself wondering how to increase internet speeds at your house. While some areas of the country wait for fiber lines, others still don’t have access to broadband speeds, leaving few options for faster, more reliable connections.
INTERNET
HackRead

About 10 million Android devices found infected with Cynos malware

In total, researchers have identified around 190 malware-infected games, some of which were designed to specifically target Russian users, whereas some targeted Chinese and foreign users. Researchers from Doctor Web have shared details of a mobile campaign that infected at least 9.3 million Android devices. Reportedly, a new class of...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Theft#Public Cloud#Safeguards#Fqdn
protocol.com

Researchers warn of a 'very, very scary' bug affecting major apps

Security researchers and officials, including the director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency, are sounding the alarm about a critical bug that could allow hackers to take remote control of targets' devices. The bug stems from a widely used logging tool called log4j, used in applications made by some of the largest technology companies in the world. The flaw was first detected in Minecraft, which is owned by Microsoft, but could also extend to companies including Apple, Twitter, and more, researchers say.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

How to Remove Annoying Ads From Windows 11

While there is much to like about Windows 11, there are a few things Microsoft didn't get right, including its continued insistence on injecting ads into the operating system. Like Windows 10 before it, boot up a brand-new Windows 11 machine, and ads will eventually pop up. Luckily, the new OS only requires a few settings tweaks to improve things, if you know where to look.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Web 3.0 is Changing Venture Capital and Accelerator Models

Decentralized technologies are opening doors for millions of people to participate in a new wave of value creation based on merit more than connections and luck of the draw. Blockchain technology allows for platforms to operate transparently on open source coding that levels the playing field for everyone involved. Photo...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Notion vs. Confluence: Which Is the Best Collaboration Tool?

Finding the perfect online collaboration and documentation tool has never been easy. There are plenty of things you have to consider when searching for one. Notion and Confluence are some of the best collaboration tools on the market today. But which of the two should you choose when it boils...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
HackerNoon

7 Ways to Protect Your Router From Hackers

The internet has become an indispensable tool in our modern-day life. When it comes to internet connectivity, there are many ways to get internet in your home. One of the best ways to access the internet at home or the workplace is by investing in a router. A router can be hacked and thereby affect your overall Wi-Fi network. There is a need to protect your router so as to avoid such incidences. Here are the reasons why someone may want to hack your router and other related ideas.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Mirantis collaborates with Equinix to help businesses accelerate cloud-native application deployment

Mirantis announced a fully-managed offering deployed on Equinix Metal in 18 global metros. This enables any IT operator or developer to instantly provision, monitor, and lifecycle-manage Kubernetes, Swarm, and OpenStack on interconnected, on-demand infrastructure to provide increased performance and flexibility to customers in tech, finance, media, and other industries. Mirantis...
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

The Future of Robot Programming - Industrial Robot Programming Tool Supports All Phases of Automation

“You must be diversified enough to survive bad times,” said the American academic and investor, Joel Greenblatt, “so that skill and good process can have the chance to pay off in the long-term.” Here, Nigel Smith, CEO of TM Robotics, explains the importance of robot programming that’s simple enough to be refigured to any kind of manufacturing environment, as companies diversify to improve sustainability.
ENGINEERING
pro-tools-expert.com

Avid Pro Tools 2021.12 Released With Video Hardware Support

Avid has released Pro Tools 2021.12. This release is largely a bug fix release with one new feature, which adds support for Avid’s own Artist I/O range of video hardware units. We have all the details. Video Hardware Support on Apple Silicon. Although Pro Tools 2021.10 added video playback...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How Amazon CloudFront Secures Content Delivery

Amazon CloudFront is a fast content delivery network (CDN) service that securely delivers data, videos, applications, and APIs to customers across the globe with low latency and high transfer speeds. CloudFront can be integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) The physical points of presence (PoPs) are directly connected with AWS global infrastructure and the service works seamlessly with AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Shield, Amazon CloudWatch, and [email protected]
COMPUTERS
esri.com

Utility Data Management Support tools

If you have downloaded our Utility Network Foundation solutions, you probably have seen a python toolbox called Utility Data Management Support that we include to help adjust the data sources of the maps and assist when defining an APR on top of the UPDM. We have been working on adding new tools to this toolbox and updating the format to the new ArcGIS Pro toolbox format (atbx). The updated toolbox was not ready in time to make the 2.9 release, but we wanted to make sure we got these tools in your hands to assist with your implementation.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

5 remote tools to improve tech support for WFH employees

Troubleshooting issues for remote employees has become more complex for many tech support teams, which may now work remotely too. These remote support tools can make the task easier. It's estimated that between 25-30% of the U.S. workforce will likely work from home one or more days a week once...
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Percona Platform Unifies Open Source Databases, Supports Private Database-as-a-Service Deployments

New offering from Percona to provide an integrated experience for developers and database administrators to monitor, manage, secure, and optimize their database environments. Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, announced Percona Platform to bring together database distributions, support expertise, services, management and automated insights into a single product. Building on the company’s expertise with databases including MySQL, PostgreSQL and MongoDB, the new Percona Platform will simplify how users monitor, manage and optimize their database instances across any infrastructure. In addition, Percona Platform will enable developers and database administrators to run their own private Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) instances.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

7 Essential Tips for Competitive Programming and DSA

Data Structures and Algorithms and 'Competitive Programming' are inter-related but quite opposite things. DSA is all about solving real-world problems mainly using programming concepts that are vaguely related to computer science. CP is a mind sport to train your brain, get better at problem-solving and critical thinking; you should try competitive programming. The best word I have come across to describe CP is'mind sport'. You compete with other coders to solve a problem using your programming, logic, and analytics skills in a minimal amount of time and memory.
COMPUTERS
cepro.com

D-Tools and Portal Join VITAL’s Collaborative ENGAGE Program

AV software companies D-Tools and Portal have been selected to join the ENGAGE Program from business excellence coaching and software company VITAL. According to a press release, the program is a collaborative effort among AV vendors and manufacturers committed to the success of integrators as a core part of the AV industry’s success. Members in the program will work together to help dealers optimize their business through education, marketing and collaboration.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Can Blockchains Overcome the Scalability Trilemma?

Blockchains are still considered nascent, in part due to the fact that they’re unable to scale with adoption. Scalability trilemma refers to a situation where a blockchain cannot be scalable, decentralized, and secure at the same time and has to sacrifice one attribute in order to excel at the other two. Proof of Stake is the only solution that’s close to solving the aforementioned problems. POS eliminates the need for heavy machinery by transferring the validating rights to ‘validators’ who own a minimum stake within the network.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

765
Followers
10K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy