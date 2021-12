On Thursday, the Mexican state of Chiapas was the site of a horrific truck crash that caused at least 53 migrants from Central and South America their lives. Witness accounts of the incident indicate that the driver of the truck, which was carrying over 160 undocumented migrants in the cargo carrier it was hauling, was speeding and lost control, causing the truck and trailer to overturn. The crash left bodies strewn across the highway, many writhing in pain with broken bones and serious internal injuries.

3 DAYS AGO