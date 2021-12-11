ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

vocoders en PCM

mathworks.com
 2 days ago

✅An interface with the vocoders in PCM input of an Audio signal, digitized and recovery of the...

www.mathworks.com

decodedmagazine.com

Sknote’s MetaVocals is a new, affordable plugin that promises to automatically tune, double, harmonise, and vocode your vocals

MetaVocals is an easy, quick and super-versatile tool for fixing, editing, enhancing, expanding, and mangling vocals in a song. With its plain interface, it is built around a real-time auto-tuning engine. The tool detects incoming signal’s pitch in real-time and, depending on the settings, corrects the intonation in a smooth and natural way. Refine vocals in seconds.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Designing Arrow Throwing Robots by Team DJS Robocon

In today’s post, Maitreyee Mordekar would like to introduce you to Team DJS Robocon from D. J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Mumbai, India. Building a robot is not a simple task. One needs to create various prototypes to validate various parameters. However, manufacturing and testing different prototypes is a time-consuming and expensive task. This is where simulations save a robot builder’s life. One can simulate various mechanisms and get an idea of the feasibility of the design. Along with this, a designer gets the flexibility to design various mechanisms. Team DJS Robocon 2021’s Simulations Division used MathWorks Tools to create simulations of the various mechanisms for the National DD-Robocon 2021 robotics competition.
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Matlab Code for FO chaotic systems

In the attached code are the matlab code for FO chaotic systems. And the example is Simplified Lorenz system. The code is the secondary product of the manuscript title as "Solutions and memory effect of fractional-order chaotic system: A review". When you use the code, please cite this paper. Meanwhile, please start the code with file "PhaseDiagrams.m".
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

read_float.m

SORRY, I DO NOT MAINTAIN THIS ANY MORE BUT LEAVE IT ON FILE EXCHANGE AS IS. This function reads in numbers from a text file and stores them to a cell array. It solves the problem that often the numbers in the text file are written by programs (e.g. MS Excel) using the Windows regional settings for the format of a number, e.g. 100,000.123 (english) or 100.000,123 (german). Matlab does not use windows locale settings. read_float uses either the Windows locale settings or user specified characters for the digit group and decimal separators. The numbers are detected using a regular expression which matches any floating point number (even complex numbers, see documentation of str2double.m)
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcm#Audio Signal#Design#Microline#Microstrip
mathworks.com

Epuck2 Kernel

This epuck2 kernel is updated by Jiacheng Chen, Sheffield Hallam University, UK. The original code please refer to https://github.com/gctronic/e-puck-library/tree/master/tool/ePic. The working mode of epuck or epuck used to be Binary, I changed it to ASCII. I will try make more updates of RGB panel, Pi-puck and other extensions. If you...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Student Lounge

Designing Arrow Throwing Robots by Team DJS Robocon. In today’s post, Maitreyee Mordekar would like to introduce you to Team DJS Robocon from D. J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Mumbai, India. Introduction. Building a robot is not a simple…. Category:. Integrated Design Projects at Cambridge Computer Science. Posted by...
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

wfm2read.m

SORRY, I DO NOT MAINTAIN THIS ANY MORE BUT LEAVE IT ON FILE EXCHANGE AS IS. Read Y(t) data from new format Tektronix WFM files (tested up to WFM003 format) used by TEKTRONIX instrument families. The oscilloscopes can save to ASCII files, but this is poor, very slow and needs...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

A SPATIAL AND FREQUENCY BASED METHOD FOR MICRO FACIAL EXPRES

Https://github.com/SeyedMuhammadHosseinMousavi/A-SPATIAL-AND-FREQUENCY-BASED-METHOD-FOR-MICRO-FAC... This code implements the following paper: A SPATIAL AND FREQUENCY BASED METHOD FOR MICRO FACIAL EXPRESSIONS RECOGNITION USING COLOR AND DEPTH IMAGESA SPATIAL AND FREQUENCY BASED METHOD FOR MICRO FACIAL EXPRESSIONS RECOGNITION USING COLOR AND DEPTH IMAGES, Journal of Software Engineering & Intelligent Systems 6 (1), 17, (2021). -In...
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Guy on Simulink

In case you missed it, some time ago I wrote this post introducing the Subsystem Reference. I really like this feature and the way it allows you to simply store the contents of a Subsystem in a... Category:. Testing,. Verification & Validation,. What's new?. Continuous Integration with Simulink Project and...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Development of a versatile, accurate AI prediction technique even with a small number of experiments

NIMS, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals and Sumitomo Chemical have used the chemical materials open platform framework to develop an AI technique capable of increasing the accuracy of machine learning-based predictions of material properties (e.g., strength, brittleness) through efficient use of material structural data obtained from only a small number of experiments. This technique may expedite the development of various materials, including polymers.
ENGINEERING
mathworks.com

Subsystem Reference and Test Harness

In case you missed it, some time ago I wrote this post introducing the Subsystem Reference. I really like this feature and the way it allows you to simply store the contents of a Subsystem in a separate file. Since its initial release in R2019b, a lot of enhancements have...
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

Character Recognition using Single Layer Perceptron (SLP)

The inputs that have been used are bipolar in the form of a matrix, which represents pixels which take a camera shot of a hand-written script. Depending on the pixel location and strength, the model trains itself from the train data, and then tests itself on test data which must be provided manually.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

DC Circuit Analysis

Created with R2021b. Compatible with R2021b and later releases. This curriculum module teaches DC circuit analysis using interactive live scripts and Simscape™ models. Essential topics such as mesh analysis, RLC circuits, and op amps (among others) are discussed. The materials contain two components for each topic: an introduction and a virtual lab. The introduction explains the technique and offers opportunities to develop intuition using simulation. In the labs, students apply their knowledge to analyze circuits, take measurements, and design circuits to meet requirements. Throughout the module, virtual analogs to standard instruments are used to familiarize students with standard measurement procedures. In the penultimate module, students measure the transient responses of overdamped, underdamped, and critically damped RLC circuits using a virtual signal generator and oscilloscope.
EDUCATION
mathworks.com

Parallel Resonant DC Link Inverter

To realize a soft-switching inverter with the advantages of simple structure, high efficiency, low voltage stress, and easy to control, a novel parallel resonant dc link inverter with the function of pulse current regeneration is proposed in this paper. All switches in the inverter main circuit can achieve zero-voltage-switching (ZVS) turn-on and ZVS turn-off. All switches in the auxiliary commutation circuit (ACC) can achieve soft-switching. The power in the ACC is small. Freewheeling diodes in the inverter turn off under the zero-current condition, which can reduce the reverse recovery loss of freewheeling diodes. In addition, the bulk capacitors are avoided in the circuit and there is no neutral point potential variation problem. At the same time, the zero-voltage duration is independent of the load current, and the time of transition can be selected freely.
TECHNOLOGY
mathworks.com

State space 2 transfer function and vice-versa with response

This is an undergraduate experiment in the course of Control System II of the Electrical Engineering Program of Pune University. Title: Software programming for determination of state-space representation for given transfer function and vice versa. Learning Outcomes: After the successful completion of this experiment, students will be able to. 1....
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Mini Hack Contest Analysis

Today we have a guest post from Dave Bulkin. Dave is a developer on the MATLAB Graphics and Charting Team. Dave used to be a neuroscientist, but he loved MATLAB data visualization so much he decided to join MathWorks and work full time on charts. Mini Hack Contest Analysis. First...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
mathworks.com

cifar10MattoImg

As iti is known deep learning nets required generally 227,227 images. Cifar10 is one of the best known image dataset. But this dataset stored as matrix This function will help you to resize the dataset to desired size and save the dataset as image dataset.
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Calculation of NR Curves

A tool to calcuate the NR value when octave band measurements are known. This will provide you with a graphical representation of your data against the NR curves and indicate a final value, highlighting the greatest exceedance frequency.
MATHEMATICS
mathworks.com

Iranian Kinect Face Database (IKFDB)

Iranian Kinect Face Database (IKFDB) -Publishing any sample of IKFDB is illegal. -Samples inside the database could be used just in a scientific experiment and not for any other purposes. If you used samples of this database in your experiment you have to cite it properly as bellow:. Mousavi, Seyed...
TECHNOLOGY

