vocoders en PCM

Created with R2021b. Compatible with R2021b and later releases. This curriculum module teaches DC circuit analysis using interactive live scripts and Simscape™ models. Essential topics such as mesh analysis, RLC circuits, and op amps (among others) are discussed. The materials contain two components for each topic: an introduction and a virtual lab. The introduction explains the technique and offers opportunities to develop intuition using simulation. In the labs, students apply their knowledge to analyze circuits, take measurements, and design circuits to meet requirements. Throughout the module, virtual analogs to standard instruments are used to familiarize students with standard measurement procedures. In the penultimate module, students measure the transient responses of overdamped, underdamped, and critically damped RLC circuits using a virtual signal generator and oscilloscope.
Comments / 0