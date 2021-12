Tom Holland had the most sibling response to his brother Harry being cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home. On Dec. 3, the actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where he revealed that his younger brother told him to "suck it up" after he was complaining about having a long day shooting a scene where he was upside down. So, when the film's director, Jon Watts, asked if Harry wanted to play a burglar they were casting, Holland immediately signed him up and made sure the stunt coordinator had his brother doing scenes that required him to be upside down the entire time.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO