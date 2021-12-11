ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coach's Challenge: WPG @ VAN - 13:44 of the Second Period

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coach's challenge and video review determined that Pierre-Luc Dubois interfered with Thatcher Demko, overturning Andrew Copp's goal. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Winnipeg. Explanation: Video review determined Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois impaired Thatcher Demko's ability to play his position in the crease prior to...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres lose tying goal on offside review, fall to Rangers: ‘A wave of emotion’

BUFFALO – After the gut punch, a disallowed tying goal with 56.2 seconds left, the Sabres nearly knotted it again, hitting the post before the New York Rangers staved off their late push to secure a 2-1 victory. While the Sabres ultimately lost their sixth straight game, their response...
NHL
NHL

Spezza suspended six games for kneeing in Maple Leafs game

NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza has been suspended for six games, without pay, for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk during NHL Game No. 380 in Winnipeg on Sunday, Dec. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 7:19...
NHL
NHL

Crosby, Ovechkin bring 'cool' relationship into Penguins-Capitals game

But after 17 seasons of battling in one of the NHL's most heated rivalries, a growing appreciation for each other's accomplishments has developed into a friendlier relationship outside the game. They even text each other sometimes. "We can talk to each other," Ovechkin said. "We can text each other if...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
NHL

Greenway scores twice, Wild defeat Sharks for eighth win in row

SAN JOSE -- The Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday. "It's just a huge credit to the room, their preparation for the game," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "We're happy the way that we're conducting ourselves in the right way."
NHL
NHL

Avalanche score seven in third straight game, defeat Red Wings

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche scored seven goals for the third straight game in a 7-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena on Friday. The Avalanche are the first NHL team to score seven or more goals in three straight since the Pittsburgh Penguins did it from Nov. 4-10, 1995.
NHL
NHL

Ducks score four goals in second period, defeat Golden Knights

ANAHEIM -- The Anaheim Ducks scored four goals in the second period in a 6-5 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Wednesday. Six players scored for the Ducks (13-8-3), who have won three of four. Jamie Drysdale had a goal and an assist, Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano each had three assists and Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves.
NHL
NHL

Video Review: COL @ OTT - 1:13 of the Second Period

Video review confirms that Jack Johnson knocked the net off its moorings prior to the puck crossing, resulting in the referees awarding a goal. Explanation: Video Review confirmed that the actions of Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Senators forward Tim Stützle a goal according to Rule 63.7: "In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kevin Weekes
NHL

Khaira taken from Blackhawks game against Rangers on stretcher

CHICAGO -- Jujhar Khaira was taken off the ice on a stretcher after the Chicago Blackhawks forward was hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in the second period at United Center on Tuesday. "He's up, he's talking, he's very responsive and I think he wants to get back...
NHL
buffalonynews.net

Avalanche's 5-goal second period buries Rangers

Logan O'Connor scored twice in 22 seconds late in a five-goal second period for the Colorado Avalanche, who concluded a five-game road trip with a 7-3 rout of the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. O'Connor capped the outburst that saw Colorado score five times on 13 shots. He put...
NHL
markerzone.com

LEAGUE ADMITS WRONG CALL WAS MADE ON SABRES GAME-TYING GOAL LATE IN THIRD AGAINST RANGERS (W/VIDEO)

Members of the Buffalo Sabres were ecstatic Friday night after appearing to tie up their game against the New York Rangers at 2 with under one minute left in the third. However, after a review, the goal was called off after it was ruled that Rasmus Dahlin was over the blue line when his teammates entered the offensive zone. Not many agreed with the call, including members of the broadcast team calling the game, as you can see in the Tweet below. The Sabres would lose the game 2-1 after the goal was overturned.
NHL
iheart.com

Big Second Period Lifts Avs Over Rangers, 7-3

The Colorado Avalanche closed out its road trip in fine fashion. The Avs took care of business in a 7-3 rout of the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The victory ended the Rangers seven-game winning streak. Colorado finishes up its five-game...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl All Star Game#Nhl Network#Professional Ice Hockey#Wpg#Winnipeg#Nhl Com Nhldotcom#League#Manalapan
NHL

Officials Update: WPG @ SEA

Linesman Mark Shewchyk will be unavailable for tonight's Winnipeg/Seattle game due to a family emergency. The game will be officiated by two Referees and one Linesman. Crosby, Ovechkin bring 'cool' relationship into Penguins-Capitals game. Rivals have become friendly off the ice over 17 seasons, even texting each other. by Tom...
NHL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Pittsburgh at Seattle

Down 3-0 early, Kraken can't find footing to push back against Penguins; Eberle and Schwartz combine for a score in their return to the ice. Sometimes it's not your night. The Kraken were never really able to find their game against the Penguins. Three goals in the opening five minutes put Seattle on their heels and, while they avoided the shutout thanks to a lovely effort from Alex Wennberg's line, the final score was 6-1 in favor of visiting Pittsburgh. Let's look at the game "by the numbers."
NHL
thescrumsports.com

Second period flurry, Tkachuk hat trick lift Sens over Bolts

The Tampa Bay Lightning were looking to make franchise history by sweeping a five-game road trip for the first time on Saturday. The challenge? An afternoon date with the Sens, the second meeting between the divisional foes this season. The Bolts picked up a 5-3 win in Ottawa early in November.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Ferraro on Crosby vs. Ovechkin on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast

NHL analyst also discusses Zegras highlight pass, Canucks coaching change, Flyers struggles. Ray Ferraro is a guest on this week's edition of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on NHL.com and multiple iOS and Android podcast apps. The NHL analyst for ESPN and TSN will be between the...
NHL
NHL

Canada announces roster for IIHF World Junior Championship

CALGARY -- Owen Power, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, will represent Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The defenseman, currently a sophomore at the University of Michigan, was named to the final 25-player roster Sunday. Power...
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Rangers Late, 6-2

Four-goal third period the difference on Tuesday night at the United Center. The Blackhawks fell to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at the United Center, 6-2, as the visitors completed the season series sweep with the second meeting in four days. Erik Gustafsson netted his first of the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy