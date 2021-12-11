ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Billings Gazette

Jazzy found: Dog lost following fatal accident rescued

Everyone was losing hope for Jazzy. The miniature pinscher had been missing for more than a week in the upper reaches of the Big Hole since the Nov. 28 accident that claimed the life of her owner, 69-year-old Sharon LuVina Clark. Through it all, Clark’s daughter, Sandra Trautman, said the...
popville.com

Missed Connection: Dog walking in Petworth

On Tuesday November 30th around 3:30pm I (blonde hair in ponytail wearing black leggings and a big red plaid coat) was walking a big fluffy white dog on Spring Rd NW between 10th and Rock Creek Church. A very cute man. (not wearing anything super descriptive, darkish jacket and pants...
WDBJ7.com

The “Patron Saint of Lost Dogs” helps bring pets home

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a bigger project than you’d expect, rescuing a lost dog. “I need that side big,” said Monica Good, directing her volunteer helpers as they set up a trap. “That side needs to look big when the dog comes.”. It’s a...
Monroe Local News

Reunited! Lost dog Gratis/Winder area found

After owner literally turned around after arriving in Florida their sweet baby was found by the pet sitter at 3 AM Sunday morning!!￼. Just now having a chance to post this. On the drive down here, as we crossed the Georgia/Florida line, we got a call from the dog sitter that Lotta had got out of the house early this morning and they can’t find her. If you know anyone in the Gratis/Winder area please share these pics. She is very skittish and nervous around strangers. Green/pink cheetah print collar with pink name tag and blue rabies tag. Her name is Lotta. It’s a pretty helpless feeling being in Florida with her lost in Georgia. We almost turned around, pray that she goes back to the sitter’s house.
WINDER, GA
pilot.com

Lost Dog, Red Vizsla in Aberdeen UPDATE: FOUND

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Last seen by Grace Church. Additional Comments Please help us find Aggie. Ran off from dog park. Viszla. Has yellow collar on. Very shy. Seen around Zaxbys area as well as around Grace Church. 910-639-1183. PHOTO IF AVAILABLE. Upload Photo File uploaded. ANIMAL DESCRIPTION.
ABERDEEN, NC
mystar106.com

Good News: Stray Dogs, Lost Rings, and Dancing Grannies

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds . . . 1. A stray dog woke a family up in Virginia and saved them from a fire. Then a firefighter posted a photo of him . . . his owners saw it . . . and now he’s back home.
WNDU

Search for missing dog in Knox nearing 3-months

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) -The search for Frank the dog nears three months for a Knox woman and the countless people trying to help her on Facebook. Frank is a three-and-a-half-year-old dog with rottweiler/mastiff mix features who belongs to Paulette Varga. She said he went missing when she let Frank and...
KNOX, IN
siouxlandproud.com

2021 ‘Little Yellow Dog’ auctioned for more than $18K

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After more than 80 years and counting, the 2021 Little Yellow Dog Auction took place on Saturday. As a part of the long-time event, the Goodfellows Charities has been putting books and toys into the hands of Siouxland children. For 2021’s Little Yellow Dog,...
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: 2021 Little Yellow Dog, Yukon, fetches $18,500 at auction

SIOUX CITY -- What's the going rate for a two-month-old, apricot-colored Goldendoodle named Yukon? Saturday's 86th installment of the Little Yellow Dog Auction answered that question with an emphatic: $18,500. The winning bid for Yukon, who was born at Heartland Classics, in Lyons. Neb., on Sept. 21, came from Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Banana 101.5

Four Months & 80 Miles Later, Missing Dog Reunited with Family

They have no idea where his journey has taken him over the past four months, they only care that Jinks is back home with his family. Jinks, a 3-year-old Australian shepherd, and furbaby of owners Don and Kim Carpus, went missing back in July during a camping trip in Presque Isle County. The couple, from Milan, Michigan, had been camping in the Ocqueoc Falls State Forest Campground when Jinks went missing. Kim even stayed an extra 3 weeks at the campground hoping he would return, but the situation seemed hopeless.
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
abcnews4.com

Missing dogs safe: returned to their owner

COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — Two missing dogs, who got out of their backyard and were picked by a stranger, are back home. in Columbia. The dogs went missing on Thursday afternoon, outside the Dollar General on Two Notch Road. After we shared the story on our Facebook page and...
COLUMBIA, SC

