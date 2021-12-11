After owner literally turned around after arriving in Florida their sweet baby was found by the pet sitter at 3 AM Sunday morning!!￼. Just now having a chance to post this. On the drive down here, as we crossed the Georgia/Florida line, we got a call from the dog sitter that Lotta had got out of the house early this morning and they can’t find her. If you know anyone in the Gratis/Winder area please share these pics. She is very skittish and nervous around strangers. Green/pink cheetah print collar with pink name tag and blue rabies tag. Her name is Lotta. It’s a pretty helpless feeling being in Florida with her lost in Georgia. We almost turned around, pray that she goes back to the sitter’s house.

WINDER, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO