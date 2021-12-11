Harrells receives ‘Little Free Library’

Contributed

A “Little Free Library” was recently dedicated to the Harrells community by The Franklin High School Alumni. The Franklin High School was located in the building that now houses Harrells Christian Academy. The Alumni Association meets regularly, striving to promote educational opportunities in the community and working to preserve the history of the area. The Little Free Library is located beside the Harrells Town Hall. Books for children and adults are available and free for anyone to take and enjoy.