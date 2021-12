On Dec. 3 First Friday @ First Presbyterian will present pianist David Chrisp in “Christmas Piano,” music of the holiday season. The concert is from 12:05 to 12:35 p.m. at the church at South Fourth and Ash Streets, and it is free and open to the public. It will be performed both in person and on facebook.com/FPC.Sterling. You don’t have to belong to Facebook to access this performance, and it will stay up and be viewable after the performance.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO