ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

WASDE: Coarse Grain Outlook

beef2live.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month’s 2021/22 U.S. corn supply and use outlook is unchanged from last month. The projected season-average farm price remains at $5.45 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2021/22 is forecast 2.7 million tons higher to 1,501.7 million. The foreign coarse grain outlook is for greater production, increased trade,...

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat slips on better supply outlook, corn and soybeans also down

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Monday, as expectations of larger than expected world supplies pressured prices. Corn and soybeans also fell, facing technical resistance as dealers waited for new indications of Chinese import demand for U.S. supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat had fallen...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Rain in Brazil, Argentina Sends Soybeans, Corn South

The week started with risk-off trade with weakness in the soy complex and corn. Beneficial moisture was noted in Argentina and southern Brazil over the weekend and Monday. The forecast ahead has those areas with 10 days of little moisture and warming temperatures. Following last week’s steady selloff, the winter wheat markets bounced slightly Monday, while Minneapolis fell.
AGRICULTURE
vanceairscoop.com

USDA reveals increased wheat stocks

There’s only two weeks until Christmas market watchers, and my son is almost 1 year old. And, we have yet to endure a hard freeze. In fact, D3 Extreme Drought category has moved into the southern plains with nearly 5% of Oklahoma reaching this critical tier, while 20% of Texas is in D2 Severe Drought conditions. The farther west and then north you go, the worse dry conditions become. While a cold front is moving in this weekend, chances of precipitation are limited at best. Some are saying such conditions are developing into a severe weather spring like we’ve not seen since the ‘90s.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Iran#Mexico#Wasde#Coarse Grain Outlook#Eu
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn export inspections up on week, down on year

The USDA says export inspections for the week ending December 9th were slower than what’s needed to meet projections for the current marketing year. The 2021/21 marketing year got underway June 1st for wheat and September 1st for corn, sorghum, and soybeans. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out January 12th.
AGRICULTURE
thelandonline.com

Grain Outlook: Corn market awaiting some news to make a move

CORN — Corn got off to a rough start as the market continued to digest the possible implications of the Omicron deviant discovered just after Thanksgiving. Heavy fund liquidation was seen on both Nov. 29 and 30. This week’s low at $5.62.5 was the lowest March corn has traded since Nov. 9.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
agfax.com

Rice Market Update: USDA Supply/Demand Report Brings No Surprises

This week, the USDA released the December WASDE report which contained only minor revisions for both U.S. long-grain and medium & short-grain. The USDA didn’t make any notable changes to the 2020/21 balance sheet in this report but rather focused on the 2021/22 crop. Long-grain imports were revised downward,...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is down 2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 4 3/4 cents, March KC wheat is up 8 1/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 8 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 3/4 cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 108.19 points and January crude oil is up $0.51 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.240 and February gold is up $7.10 per ounce. Soybean meal and winter wheat markets are the winners so far on Friday, while corn and bean oil remain under pressure. Word is that long meal/short oil spreading is taking place. Rumors abound that China is picking up French and Argentine wheat (the latter most likely feed grade), and more Ukraine corn. Rumors of China interest in U.S. corn one wouldn't know by looking at futures.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Analyst says watch Brazil’s corn crop

December 10, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Crops, News. A crop analyst says Brazil’s latest estimates through CONAB for its corn and soybean crops are a little higher which is understandable for soybeans. But, Michael Cordonnier with Soybean and Corn Advisor tells Brownfield corn is likely another story,...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down; Soybeans, Wheat Up

Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents lower, beans are 5 to 6 cents higher and wheat is 4 to 6 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents lower at midday Friday with trade fading just off the top of the range after another solid finish after the USDA report Thursday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Higher prices, smaller exports for U.S. wheat

U.S. wheat exports are slowing due to high prices and rising global production, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. “U.S. export prices are expected to remain elevated [for] the rest of 2021/22, further diminishing U.S. competitiveness,” said the USDA’s monthly WASDE report, forecasting the smallest wheat export total, 840 million bushels, in seven years.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Don’t let holiday trade lull you to sleep

The December WASDE report tends to be a somewhat muted affair, and the 2021 version followed the script providing no significant surprises. USDA chose to leave the domestic corn and soybean balance sheets unchanged. December U.S. Corn 21/22 carryout remains at 1.493 billion bushels while the soybean 21/22 carryout remains at 340 million bushels.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: WASDE Report Cracks Wheat Prices Lower

March contracts of all three U.S. wheats suffered double-digit losses Thursday, pressured by USDA’s latest estimates, a higher U.S. dollar and bearish commodity board. Row crops survived USDA’s latest round of estimates with small gains. March corn closed up 4 1/2 cents and July corn was up 3...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

WASDE Oilseeds: Soy Oil Production Raised on Higher Extraction Rate

Total U.S. oilseed production for 2021/22 is forecast at 130.3 million tons, up slightly due to an increase for cottonseed. Soybean supply and use projections for 2021/22 are unchanged from last month. Although soybean crush is unchanged, soybean oil production is raised on a higher extraction rate. With increased soybean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower, Await Export Sales and WASDE

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1/4 cent, March soybeans were down 5 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 10 cents. CME Globex Recap: Nearly all commodities are starting lower Thursday, but it is interesting to note January soybean meal on the Dalian was up 2.0%. Later Thursday morning, traders will see USDA’s weekly report of export sales, weekly jobless claims, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, natural gas storage and USDA’s WASDE report for December.
ECONOMY
beef2live.com

Export Sales: Soybeans jump 54% higher week-over-week

The latest round of grain export sales data from USDA, out Thursday morning and covering the week through Dec. 2, showed corn, soybean and wheat volume all trending above the prior week’s tallies. Soybeans firmed 54% and made it to the upper end of trade estimates. Corn volume was up 11% from a week ago, and USDA noted wheat totals were “noticeably” higher. Corn export sales inched 2% above the prior four-week average to 44.6 million bushels. That was near the middle of trade guesses, which ranged between 23.6 million and 57.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still trending modestly behind last year’s pace, with 415.4 million bushels. Corn export shipments slipped 4% below the prior four-week average, to 35.6 million bushels. Mexico was the No. 1 destination, with 15.3 million bushels. China, Canada, Colombia and Honduras rounded out the top five. Sorghum exports moved to 12.4 million bushels last week, with sales to China more than offsetting some reductions to unknown destinations. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still moderately behind last year’s pace, with 36.7 million bushels. Soybean exports tracked 27% higher than the prior four-week average, with 60.2 million bushels. That was toward the upper end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 36.7 million and 65.2 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year remain moderately below last year’s pace, with 863.6 million bushels. Soybean export shipments improved 5% from a week ago but remained 7% below the prior four-week average, with 89.4 million bushels. China accounted for more than half of that total, with 54.0 million bushels. Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico and Taiwan filled out the top five. Wheat export sales moved noticeably above last week’s tally (which was a marketing-year low) but remained 27% lower than the prior four-week average, with 8.8 million bushels. Actuals were very close to the middle of trade guesses, which ranged between 1.8 million and 16.5 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still trending moderately below last year’s pace, with 368.9 million bushels. Wheat export shipments fell 43% lower week-over-week and were 25% below the prior four-week average, with 7.8 million bushels. South Korea was the No. 1 destination, with 2.8 million bushels. Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras and Taiwan rounded out the top five. Click here for more highlights and insights from the latest USDA report, covering Nov. 26 through Dec. 2.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

The 9 grain market indicators to watch, now through the New Year

Farmers are full of uncertainty right now. What crops should we plant next spring? Should we price old crop grain? When should we start pricing new crop? Will input prices ever fall?. Currently grains continue to trade near higher historical values. Corn and soybean prices are consolidating in a sideways...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy