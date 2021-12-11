ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Live updates: Michael Strahan, Blue Origin crew successfully land back on Earth

wjtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan and the Blue Origin crew of astronauts successfully blasted off to space and back to Earth aboard New Shepard on Saturday morning. The Dec. 11 mission was the rocket's third human flight this year and marked the first with a...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy