Snow Show - Local Artists' Take on Winter

At watering holes from Key Largo to the mecca of tourism we know as Key West, we have some unique artists hard at work each day. These artists compose things a little differently, but they often influence our lives in very positive ways. They help us build fond memories, they offer up friendship, make us laugh, work complex and colorful chemistry projects before our very eyes and they do it all in perfect synchrony. Sadly, much of what they do is often completely overlooked. Many of these artists are also highly skilled at multitasking between the mixology, calculating mathematics at the point of sale system, and some even offer therapy sessions for the down-and-outers. As the live music cranks up nightly, as we smile and laugh with our friends and coworkers alike, behind those varnished wooden bar-tops, stand the artists hard at work. Sure, they create our libations, a simple means to an end at first glance, but there is something more we really must acknowledge. These so-called “service workers” are composing for us something requiring a unique skill set, and — dare I say? — a talent. This talent is a large part of what’s keeping our vital tourism industry alive and flourishing.

