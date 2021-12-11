ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

 2 days ago

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects...

boothbayregister.com

‘The Little Holiday’ art show

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, announces the opening of “The Little Holiday” art show. The show opened Nov. 28 and will runs until Jan. 3. The show features new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, including original paintings, prints, notecards, and miniature original oils as unique ornaments. The artwork features a range of sizes and prices to suit all budgets.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
dishingjh.com

Toast to the Center for the Arts at the 3rd Annual Artful Meal

The Center for the Arts returns to Trio for the 3rd Annual Artful Meal, a five course meal and fundraiser on Dec. 8. The fundraiser, which will benefit the Center for the Arts, will feature a unique, holiday-inspired fixed price menu, prepared and served by Trio staff including chefs Zachary Nelson and Mitch Wren alongside a creative wine pairing by Zachary Coffill.
JACKSON, WY
Grosse Pointe News

Art show shut down

The American Association of University Women hosted its inaugural art contest, “Listen to Women,” at University Liggett School, inviting students to create artwork shining a light on women’s issues. An opening reception Nov. 18 welcomed artists and guests; however, the exhibit, which was supposed to remain open until Dec. 15, closed until further notice due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.
VISUAL ART
Times-Mail

‘Tis the Season Art Show at Wiley Art Gallery

Featuring a galley filled with local gift items that can’t be found in big box stores, the Lawrence County Art Association announces its annual winter show, ‘Tis the Season. The show will open Friday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The gallery also features a gift shop with affordable art prints and handmade items, including jewelry.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
HuntingtonNews.Net

Thousands Enjoy 63rd Annual Model Railroad Arts & Crafts Show

After a one year hiatus, the popular Huntington Model Railroad Exhibition returned to the Huntington Civic Center Thanksgiving weekend. Numerous hobby vendors and model train layouts were on display, ranging from suitcase sized N gauge -- to large format S and O gauge -- detailed miniature railroad dioramas. Children, parents...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Powell Tribune

NWC art department hosts annual 4x4 Art Show & Sale

Northwest College’s Art Department will host its annual 4x4 Art Show & Sale on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The yearly event showcases small pieces of art. Nothing in the show can be over 16 square inches (2D) or 64 cubic inches (3D). Organizers say the 4x4 Show is a popular place...
VISUAL ART
buckscountyherald.com

AOY Art Center artists make gift-giving easy with show and sale

The members of AOY Art Center have been busy creating inspiration for the Small Works Art Show and Sale opening from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Each artist takes a blank canvas not larger than 8 by 10 inches and enters it in the show with their own personal artistic flair.
VISUAL ART
visithudson.org

The Very Affordable Art Show

The Very Affordable Art Show | December 3 – January 8. Studio #258 at Art 150, 150 Bay St. in Jersey City. Masks required. All gallery shows are free and open to the public. Curated by Andrea McKenna, “The Very Affordable Art Show” includes over 300 works of art from over 80 artists all priced at $250 and under. Showcasing special pieces with gift-giving in mind, all works are priced to be especially affordable for the holiday season. Works include paintings, small sculptures, handmade gifts, and more!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
nny360.com

Holiday art and gift fair

BREWERTON - A holiday art and gift fair will be held at the Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewerton Road, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The fair will feature over 20 local artisans, makers and hand crafters. There will also be a raffle of one-of-a-kind artist...
BREWERTON, NY
Ukiah Daily Journal

Art Center Ukiah December show: ‘Celebrate! Gifts From Home’

The holiday show featuring small works of art at Art Center Ukiah will be reimagined, reorganized, and replenished for the month of December. A team of artists and elves will be busy in anticipation of the coming month of holiday festivities by adding to the existing display and decorating for Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and solstice… not to mention the long-awaited end of 2021.
UKIAH, CA
theridgewoodblog.net

The Ridgewood Art Institute Annual Holiday Show and Sale

Ridgewood NJ, the Ridgewood Art Institute is home to many talented artists. We welcome you to visit us and view our Annual Members’ Holiday Show and Sale, featuring over 150 pieces of beautiful artwork, executed in Oils, Watercolors and Pastels. Our Members include Professional Artists as well as those just beginning their Art Journey. All work is framed and ready for gifting. Fifty percent of all proceeds generated from this show benefit The Ridgewood Art Institute. Art makes a unique gift that can be treasured for a lifetime. Also, your gift helps support this fine institution, which is a gift to so many.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Annual Altrusa Christmas Tree Lane to be featured at Santa's Art Shop

Local shoppers are encouraged to support the 16th Annual Altrusa Christmas Tree Lane fundraiser at Santa’s Art Shop to be held Dec. 4 and 5. Look for the Altrusa booth in Joshua Hall and enter to win a decorated tree with presents. All proceeds go right back in to our local community.
ADVOCACY
malheurenterprise.com

COMING UP: Art show, tree lighting, more on Malheur events calendar

GALS, GUYS: “Christmas Magic” is the theme for the Gals ’n Guys Treasure Valley Connection gathering next Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Ontario. The event will be held at Kirley’s Family Dining, 830 SE 1st Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the buffet served at 6 p.m. with the program.
Odessa American

Annual Christmas & Chili Market Arts & Craft Show

The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the 15th annual Christmas & Chili Market Arts & Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ward County Events Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. First 50 thru the door will receive a door prize. There will be many...
MONAHANS, TX
kool1027.com

Visual Arts Society Art Show

The Visual Arts Society, an affiliate of the Arts Center of Kershaw County, held the opening of their fall show earlier in November. This group of artists from across the county presented pieces from a variety of mediums including: oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, sculpture, photography, pottery, ceramics, and fabric art. The following winners were announced: First place went to Carl Craighead for a Congaree Swamp lithograph. Second place was James Rupert for The Chair in plaster, and Third place was Alice Brooks for Misty Morning using oil. The show runs through December 17th in the Bassett Gallery located on the Arts Center’s campus at 810 Lyttleton Street in Camden.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

