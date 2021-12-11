Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

The Visual Arts Society, an affiliate of the Arts Center of Kershaw County, held the opening of their fall show earlier in November. This group of artists from across the county presented pieces from a variety of mediums including: oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, sculpture, photography, pottery, ceramics, and fabric art. The following winners were announced: First place went to Carl Craighead for a Congaree Swamp lithograph. Second place was James Rupert for The Chair in plaster, and Third place was Alice Brooks for Misty Morning using oil. The show runs through December 17th in the Bassett Gallery located on the Arts Center’s campus at 810 Lyttleton Street in Camden.
