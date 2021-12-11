Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Ridgewood NJ, the Ridgewood Art Institute is home to many talented artists. We welcome you to visit us and view our Annual Members’ Holiday Show and Sale, featuring over 150 pieces of beautiful artwork, executed in Oils, Watercolors and Pastels. Our Members include Professional Artists as well as those just beginning their Art Journey. All work is framed and ready for gifting. Fifty percent of all proceeds generated from this show benefit The Ridgewood Art Institute. Art makes a unique gift that can be treasured for a lifetime. Also, your gift helps support this fine institution, which is a gift to so many.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO