Daily Briefing

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Mass., was awarded a $273,353,649 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee, and cost only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-5501) to exercise options and add advanced radars detection laboratory generator support for Air and Missile Defense Radar; and Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar, integration and production support efforts. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., (54 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (11 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (9 percent); Newport News, Va., (6 percent); Kauai, Hawaii (5 percent); Wallops Island, Va., (4 percent); Fair Lakes, Va., (4 percent); Bath, Maine (2 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (2 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (1 percent); San Diego, Calif., (1 percent); and Silver Spring, Md., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds (Navy) in the amount of $14,060,000 (28 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,987,933 (23 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,466,143 (17 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,872,198 (13 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,465,420 (7 percent); fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,978,555 (6 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,195,424 (4 percent) and; fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $902,513 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $2,978,555 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO