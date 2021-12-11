ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Briefing

Mirror
 2 days ago

KENSINGTON — An accidental shooting led police in New Hampshire to a house that was overrun with more than 70 cats and was declared uninhabitable because it was covered with feline feces and urine. Police in Kensington got a call from a hospital on Wednesday that a man was admitted to...

www.altoonamirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

Religion briefs

Editor’s note: To submit a nonprofit announcement to The Sentinel’s Religion section, contact Erin Thompson at (717) 248-6741 or by email at ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Items also may be faxed to (717) 248-3481 or sent to The Sentinel, 352 Sixth Street, Lewistown, PA 17044. Items should arrive to The Sentinel by Wednesday afternoon for publication in the Saturday edition. Submissions will be published as space allows. The editor reserves the right to edit all submissions.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Mirror

Spiritual Briefing

SOUTH PORTLAND — A Maine official who is believed to be the first Muslim elected to the South Portland City Council is now the city’s mayor. Deqa Dhalac was scheduled to become mayor of the state’s fourth-largest city on Monday. Voters elected Dhalac to the council in 2018, and this year, the seven-member council decided to elevate her to the mayoral post. Dhalac immigrated to the U.S. from Somalia and has a background in social work. She represents the city’s fifth district. CAIR, a Muslim civil rights group, hopes Dhalac “will help inspire a new generation of American Muslims as they take an increasing role in building a better society,” spokesperson Ibrahim Hooper said.
RELIGION
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
aerotechnews.com

Contracts Briefs

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Mass., was awarded a $273,353,649 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee, and cost only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-5501) to exercise options and add advanced radars detection laboratory generator support for Air and Missile Defense Radar; and Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar, integration and production support efforts. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., (54 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (11 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (9 percent); Newport News, Va., (6 percent); Kauai, Hawaii (5 percent); Wallops Island, Va., (4 percent); Fair Lakes, Va., (4 percent); Bath, Maine (2 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (2 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (1 percent); San Diego, Calif., (1 percent); and Silver Spring, Md., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion funds (Navy) in the amount of $14,060,000 (28 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,987,933 (23 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,466,143 (17 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,872,198 (13 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,465,420 (7 percent); fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,978,555 (6 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,195,424 (4 percent) and; fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $902,513 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $2,978,555 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Port
The Independent

Woman gets lifetime pet ban after flushing toilet on marmoset and offering animal cocaine

A woman has received a life ban on keeping animals after abusing a pet monkey, who was offered cocaine and seen in a flushing toilet. The RSPCA said the Welsh owner has received a suspended prison sentence over the the marmoset’s abuse – which was captured on video. Vicki Holland from Newport pleaded guilty to three Animal Welfare Act offences on 18 November before her sentencing on Friday, the charity said. Footage shows the marmoset down the toilet, while a woman shouts for it to get out, saying she needs to use it. “Idiot,” she shouts at the monkey. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#House Cats#Police#Santa Claus#The News Journal#Italy Bishop#A Roman Catholic
CBS Chicago

Outpouring Of Grief At Vigil For Woom Sing Tse, 71-Year-Old Grandfather Shot To Death In Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A prayer vigil was held Friday night as a community has been trying to heal, following the traffic murder of 71-year-old grandfather Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown this week. (Credit: CBS 2) Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl., near Princeton Avenue, in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, it poured rain during most of the vigil in Chinatown Friday night. But that did not keep the community from showing how they too were impacted by this violent tragedy. Children...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

What happened to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes?

The heartbreaking case of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has sent shockwaves through the nation as questions are asked around how authorities missed such abuse.Arthur’s stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after the schoolboy was left with an unsurvivable brain injury as she beat him, poisoned him with salt and withheld food from him while he was in her sole care.Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 21 years after “encouraging” violence towards his son, whose body was found covered in 130 bruises when he died in hospital.How did...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Jeep Reportedly Falls Off Bronx Bridge Killing Driver

A recent report says a jeep fell off the Third Avenue Bridge this morning. The cops say it landed on its roof after colliding with another vehicle in the Bronx. First, the Jeep Wrangler’s driver is seen merging on the Major Deegan Expressway just before 5 a.m. Unfortunately, the vehicle struck an Audi A6 traveling south on the roadway.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy