Public Health

New York governor announces new mask, vaccination requirements

goodmorningamerica.com
 2 days ago

jmckeon234
2d ago

Katie Nightingale
1d ago

Kyle Lucky
2d ago

allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul: Masks required indoors in New York beginning Monday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Masks will once again be required to be worn inside all public locations across New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The exception to the mask mandate, the governor’s office said, is if businesses or venues implement a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine requirement to enter the establishment. The mandate extends to both patrons and staff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

New York to impose mandatory masking or COVID vaccines for businesses

Washington [US], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The state of New York will impose mandatory masking for all businesses or require their employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, extending a similar mandate for New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I share New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
kion546.com

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won’t be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

California Joins New York, 6 Other States Requiring Masks Indoors Again

California officials announced Monday the state will reimpose indoor mask mandates in public settings—for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated—joining New York and six other states in response to a possibly more vaccine-resistant omicron variant, though some state officials say they’ll leave the mandates up to localities. Key...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Masks Now Required Indoors Across New York State

Gov. Kathy Hochul's new mask rules took effect Monday across New York state. As CBS2's John Dias reports, masks are now required in all indoor public spaces, unless the business or venue requires vaccinations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

New York Has 20 Confirmed Omicron Cases And Counting; New Policies Coming Friday, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has confirmed 20 cases of the Omicron variant and more are expected, Gov. Kathy Hochul said during her COVID update Thursday. The latest count showed 13 cases in New York City, three in Suffolk County and one in Westchester County. Three cases were found upstate. “At this point, we are prepared to say what we have is community spread. It is not coming from people who have traveled,” Hochul said. WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Update On COVID, Omicron Variant In New York The Omicron variant has been found in more than 25 states and nearly 60 countries,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS New York

New York State Indoor Mask Mandate Begins Monday; If Not Enforced, Business Owners May Be Fined $1,000

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday. Rozner was outside the City Point Mall in Brooklyn, where a mix of people walked in with and without masks. Some were not aware that starting Monday a mask will be required to go inside. If businesses don’t enforce it, they could be fined $1,000. COVID VACCINE New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

