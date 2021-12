Saturday's showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game will mark the 30th edition of the league title contest pioneered by former conference commissioner Roy Kramer in the early 1990s, and it will be yet another showcase of the league's dominance. With a Crimson Tide victory, the SEC will likely get two teams into the College Football Playoff. But if the Bulldogs win, they will enter the CFP as an overwhelming favorite to give the conference its third different undefeated national champion in the last three seasons.

