SR-71 RSO tells the story of when he and his pilot were able to land their crippled Blackbird after it experienced a catastrophic engine failure while flying at Mach 2.88 at 68,000 feet

By Linda Sheffield Miller
theaviationgeekclub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘We were at Mach 2.88 and 68,000 feet over Oklahoma when the right engine suffered catastrophic failure,’ Colonel Richard Sheffield, SR-71 Blackbird RSO. On Dec. 9, 2018 my father Colonel Richard “Butch” Sheffield, former SR-71 Blackbird Reconnaissance Systems Officer (RSO), died. Before he died he said “Linda get my stories out...

Comments / 2

Christopher Peters
2d ago

thanks for sharing. great story. a fine example of 'pilot in command decision making.

Reply
6
Flight Global.com

Pilots’ lack of flying explored after serious 737 go-around incident at Aberdeen

UK investigators are examining whether lack of line flying, as a consequence of the pandemic, is directly linked to a serious go-around incident involving a TUI Airways Boeing 737-800 at Aberdeen. Neither pilot had flown for significant periods during the 18 months prior to the 11 September incident, and the...
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Naval Aviator explains when a military pilot must absolutely, undoubtedly, certainly, and unquestionably eject from his aircraft

Ejecting from a flying aircraft is an absolute last-ditch option, so you want to be sure that there is nothing else you can do to recover the aircraft. In aircraft, an ejection seat is a system designed to rescue the pilot or other crew of an aircraft in an emergency. In most designs, the aircraft canopy comes off and the seat is propelled out of the aircraft by an explosive charge or rocket motor, carrying the pilot with it. Once clear of the aircraft, the ejection seat deploys a parachute. In two seat aircraft, the seats are ejected at different angles to avoid a collision.
The Independent

Pilots declare mayday after frozen fluids in nose of plane disrupt flight

Pilots were forced to call mayday, the signal for a life-threatening emergency, as they climbed out of Magadan, Russia on Wednesday.S7 flight 5220 was en route to Novosibirsk when it encountered ice-related problems and took a sudden plunge shortly after take off.“Following take off the aircraft flew into clouds and into a zone of severe turbulence accompanied by strong icing. As result the aircraft got into a difficult spatial position,” reads a report from the Air Accident Investigations Bureau.The Airbus A321 twice tried to return to Magadan’s airport but pilots were not able to offload enough fuel to do so...
designboom.com

ZEVA ZERO is a personal disc-shaped eVTOL that speeds at 160 mph through the air

Washington-based aerospace company ZEVA is bringing personal air transportation to everyone — with a low-cost, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft called the ZERO. this zero-emissions disc-shaped vehicle can fly you at 160 mph through the air, and then fit into a conventional car parking space without any problem. ZEVA is currently flight-testing a full-scale prototype and is planning on prioritizing the emergency first responder markets, where getting a medic on scene faster can mean the difference between life and death.
Robb Report

Forget Air Taxis. This Personal Flying Saucer Zings You Through the Air Like a Sci-Fi Hero.

Electric air taxis and flying cars that can take off and land vertically are cool, but they’re no match for a personal UFO—or at least a flying saucer that looks like something from My Favorite Martian. Just such a craft is coming soon in the form of the Zeva Zero, a low-cost, single-person eVTOL shaped like a disc and zings its pilot through the air like a sci-fi hero. “The Zero’s compact form, speed and range make it perfect for island hopping, moving between remote properties and ship to shore,” Stephen Tibbets, the CEO of Zeva Aero, told Robb Report. “It...
KAKE TV

The cannons keeping airplanes safe, one chicken at a time

(CNN) — Birds may be the undisputed masters of the air, but they've been at the losing end of airborne collisions since the dawn of aviation in 1905, when pioneer pilot Orville Wright reported the first bird strike. Each year, thousands of birds find themselves too close to an...
theaviationgeekclub.com

During an airshow a fully armed A-1 was able to takeoff from an aircraft carrier even though the catapult malfunctioned (the load was jettisoned after the Skyraider left the flight deck)

The A-1 Skyraider could carry 8,000 lb. of ordnance, more than a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress. The airplane that became the AD (later redesignated A-1) Skyraider evolved from a Navy decision in 1943 to combine the World War II dive-bombing and torpedo missions in one aircraft. Built around a barrel-like fuselage, it possessed rigid lines that made it anything but graceful in appearance. However, it emanated power and could carry 8,000 lb. of ordnance, more than a World War II B-17 Flying Fortress.
WTIP

Float plane pilot shares stories about BWCA from the skies

Superior National Forest is home to the nation’s only US Forest Service Seaplane Base. Located on Shagwa Lake in Ely, the three USFS pilots stationed there fly deHavilland Beaver float planes and conduct a variety of missions throughout the Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
ELY, MN
simpleflying.com

What Happens When Aircraft Exceed The Speed Of Sound

Concorde is, of course, a well-remembered aircraft. It could fly at speeds over twice the speed of sound, cutting London to New York flights down to under three hours. Flying supersonic creates a sonic boom, though. This limited Concorde’s operations and will likely do so again when the next supersonic aircraft take to the sky.
Flying Magazine

The Tragic Day When a Pilot Was Literally Flying Blind

A pilot wasn't honest about his medical status before flying. As a result, his vision may have been impaired or lost. Credit: Adobe Stock. “You’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.”. The pilot was 79 years old. He had 1,300 hours,...
