VIDEO: Black Bear Enjoys Serene Swim On Flathead Lake

As Montanans, we get to have experiences that the rest of the world misses out on. Nobody from Costa Rica or San Francisco or even, Gary Indiana gets to see the stuff we do.

We're pretty lucky, aren't we?

A man was boating on the Flathead near Wild Horse Island when he noticed something swimming in the water. And before you ask, no, it wasn't the Flathead Lake Monster.

But it was a black bear, swimming some yards away from his boat. Black bears are strong swimmers, and quickly take to rivers and lakes, especially if it means getting a nice, juicy fish for breakfast.

The whole scene is peaceful and beautiful, and on a whole a lot more placid than some of the other bear encounters we've seen...

