John Garcia Sr.

John Charles Garcia, Sr. passed away Dec. 6, 2021, at his home in Snowflake due to complications from COVID. He was surrounded by family who loved him dearly. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Temple View Chapel of The Church of Jesus...
Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale,Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wondeful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
Dinah Elaine “Dino” Garcia LeBlanc, 61, of Lakeshore, MS, gained her angel wings on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Dinah passed away at home, leaving a legacy behind. She was a member of the American Legion Post #77 Ladies Auxiliary, Waveland, which she enjoyed and of which she was very supportive. She was known for amazing cooking, an alluring personality, and tender heart. She truly never met a stranger. She loved dancing, baking, and hands-on crafts. Most of all though, spending time with her grandchildren & family was her honest happiness. She was a fighter in life and in health. Many adored her ingenious wit and motherly love. So, there won't be a day that goes by that she isn't missed dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Patricia Garcia, Melvin R. Luxich Sr.; siblings John “Ringo” Garcia, Sylvia Garcia Madere, Veronica Garcia and Kenneth Garcia. She is survived by lifelong companion Vincent LeBlanc Jr.; siblings Warren Garcia Jr, Rose (Charles) McCarty of Pearlington, Mark (Connie) Garcia, and Kevin Garcia of Lakeshore; children Jennifer Gray, Marisa Moran, Vincent LeBlanc lll, and Patrick LeBlanc all of Lakeshore; grandchildren Brynen Gray, Maliyah Moran, Trista Gray, Kaylee LeBlanc, Karisa Schneider, Madison "Addie" Campbell, and Shawn Gray.
Leticia Fontenot, 42, of Lake Charles, La., gained her wings on Dec. 1, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She was born Dec. 29, 1978, in Jennings, La. She was the oldest daughter of Gerald Zeno and Blair Miller. She was an active member of Refuge Temple Ministries where her passion was bringing youth back to God. Her greatest accomplishment was to be able to walk across the stage at her graduation from Ultimate Medical Academy in Tampa. Where she earned her diploma as Medical Assistant. She is survived by her siblings, Bernice Zeno, Lucrecia Miller (Chasity), Joshua Watkins, Cole Zeno, and Angelo Mitchell. Also by nieces, Aalyanna, Paige, Arkia, Makenzie, Malaysia, and Leonella. And Nephews, Leo, Lorenzo, and Makyden. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Gerald and Blair. Her service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Eastridge Cemetery under the direction of Fondel.
Johnny Tillman, 66, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Billings, MT. Traditional Indian Services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Shawn and Claire Ware Residence, #57 Shipton Lane, Fort Washakie. An evening service and wake will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the same residence. Interment will be in the Whiteplume Cemetery at Ethete.
A memorial service will be held for Sandra “Sandy” Lee Bauers, age 74 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10th at 1st United Methodist Church in Austin. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea.
GLOSTER – Funeral services for Phillip Thompson, Sr., 55, of Woodville, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 27, 2021, at Merit Health in Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Sweet Home Baptist Church in Gloster, MS; burial will follow at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Marshall Funeral Home.
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Delora “Jean” Walsworth, 80 of McComb, MS formerly of Natchez, MS, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Clyde Ray Webber officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Sue Dennis died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa, at the age of 63. She is not here but has risen victoriously and is in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sue is survived by her husband, Jim Dennis, of Davenport; brothers and sisters, John...
David A. Moler, 71, of Galien, MI passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted by Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com. Posted On: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 4:04 PM.
Melissa L. Duarte, 44, of Newport, passed away on November 28, 2021. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Darlene Duarte. Melissa leaves her two daughters, Jaila M. Clegg and Kylee R. Page of Newport, RI and her sister Michelle Ollivierre of New Bedford, MA. She is also survived by her three nieces: Essence McNair, Shakeya Duarte, Darlene Duarte of New Bedford, MA and her great-nephew, Kyrie Duarte of New Bedford, MA. Additionally, Melissa leaves behind many cousins and countless close friends that were her family.
Brooke Nicole Ellis, age 24, of Fort Worth left this earthly life for eternal life on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Brooke was born on April 15, 1997, to Mark and Jann Ellis in Brownwood. She loved being outdoors and in nature, kayaking and camping. She also loved taking her dog, Nyla, on walks and to the dog park. Brooke also liked painting and going to music events with her friends.
LaRue Hancock Harper-Harris, a longtime resident of Safford, entered into eternal life Thursday evening, December 2, 2021, at the Haven of Safford, from causes incident to age. LaRue was 91. LaRue Hancock was born on June 13, 1930, in Safford, at the family home. Her parents were Fred and Hazel...
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Hattie Caston Green, 64, of Pueblo, CO, who died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Pueblo will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. LeRoy White officiating. Burial will...
Charity (Mayo) Bibbs, 77, of Niles, was called home on Friday, December 3, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in South Bend. Charity’s life began on September 30, 1944 in Portageville, Missouri when she was born to the union of Aron and Pearline (Lauderdale) Mayo. The family relocated to Niles, Michigan in 1948 coming from Portageville.
Patrick James Unkel, age 89, died Nov. 30, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital where he spent a large part of his adult life in the service of others. He was the son of Henry Joseph and Eulalie Tessier Unkel. He was born and raised with strong Christian values on a working farm outside of Kinder, La., along with his three siblings, Elizabeth Jane “Betty” Unkel Wilhelmi (deceased), Charles “Buddy” (deceased), and Michael “Mike.”
Nicole Denice Holzer, 47, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her home in Lovell. Nicole was born March 22, 1974, in Edmonds, Washington, to Garth and the late Myrna Jolley. After some moves around the country, the family settled in Lovell, where Nicole graduated from Lovell High School in 1992.
Joe passed away November 14, 2021 at his home in Santa Barbara. Joe was born January 5, 1930 in Wasco, CA. Joe moved to Santa Barbara in 1964. He began his career as a printing pressman with the Wasco News. After coming to Santa Barbara Joe worked for Rood’s Associates, the Santa Barbara News Press, Channel Lithograph, and finally retiring from Santa Barbara City College, as well as “moonlighting” in many other print shops in town. Joe never had just one job.
Grace Sumile Carlos, 77, of Berrien Springs, Michigan passed away on December 4, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 4:01 PM.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Landy Bernard Isaac, 76, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Stanford Cruel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
John A. Minder, Sr. 76 years, of Buchanan, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, Dec 13, 2021, at Bethel Apostolic Church 945 Chippewa Street, Buchanan. Family and friends will gather for a time of visitation before the service from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon also at Bethel Apostolic Tabernacle.
