In this week's Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff take a sneak peek at the 2022 Top 100 Draft Prospects rankings, which are set to drop next week. They welcome Orioles scouting director Brad Ciolek onto the pod to dig into the class a bit further from the O's vantage point at the very top of the Draft. The trio then looks at some of the youngest hitters on Top 30 lists before answering your questions in the weekly mailbag segment.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO