MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS from your own personal bluff over the Potomac River. Every visit to this property makes my jaw drop. House sits about 100 feet over the river with a trail to the water and your own private access to the water. This section of the river features beautiful islands called Shepherd's Ford Islands teaming with wildlife year round. Home features 3-4 Bedrooms and could easily be converted to a more traditional 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with master suite if desired. Home has been a weekend retreat for years. This is an amazing opportunity to live on the water with incredible views and with just a little work could make the house exactly what you desire. The space is there. Home could also be converted to a Bed and Breakfast of 2 units each with their own separate access (lower level efficiency with main residence on upper two levels and loft). Decks are incredible and there are views from every room! Owner prefers selling house furnished, but is willing to remove any/all furniture necessary.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO