A long-awaited Xbox Series X and Xbox One console exclusive is reportedly set to rear its head during The Game Awards 2021 next month. This month, Xbox released a major Xbox console exclusive in the form of Forza Horizon 5. Next month, Halo Infinite will fully launch. Looking ahead, Xbox has games like The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, The Outer Worlds 2, Everwild, a new Forza Motorsport, Perfect Dark, Fable 4, State of Decay 3, Avowed, and more in the pipeline. Some of these games are highly anticipated, but not many are more anticipated than Hellblade 2, another upcoming game from Xbox Game Studios.

