Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.

