Should I buy AT&T shares in December 2021?

Nikola’s (NKLA) stock has retreated more than 40% in price over the past year and is currently trading near its 52-week low. The company recently reported challenges due to the supply chain bottlenecks and high inflation. The recently enacted infrastructure act in the U.S. should boost the company’s operations. However, the new COVID-19 variant could be a major headwind. Given that the stock is currently trading at a lofty valuation, will it be profitable to buy its dip? Keep reading to learn our view.Nikola Corporation (NKLA), in Phoenix, Ariz., operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States. NKLA shares have slumped 46.1% in price over the past year and 35.3% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $9.88. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week low, which it hit on August 16.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO