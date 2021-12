In his work: “The Mood of Christmas”, Howard Thurman writes on “The Hope of The Disinherited” saying: “In the book it is written that Simeon was a Jew full of years, who had hoped so long for Israel that his hope created the thing upon which it had fed. He said, “This child is destined for the downfall as well as for the rise of many a one in Israel; destined to be a Sign for man’s attack— to bring out the secret aims of many a heart” (Moffatt). Simeon in a sense is the symbol of the disinherited looking for the consolation of Israel. He felt that the Christ child was the answer. Was he right?

