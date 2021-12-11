ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instructor who told a student to drop class or come take the exam after the death of her husband is now being investigated by the university

By Justine Kantor
Cover picture for the articleThe university is investigating what happened between biochemistry instructor Alberto Haces and a student who believes he treated her insensitively by telling her to either take an exam, to drop his course, or to take an incomplete in the wake of her husband’s death. On Sept. 13, two...

Bernice Simpson
2d ago

It just seems like he lacks compassion..that is just my opinion! There's a thing called BEREAVEMENT time and he should this with his heart in this case..most teachers and educators tend to be more empathetic and compassionate!

Sandy Press
2d ago

he's tired and probably needs to retire. burnt out. there's no shame in being burnt but it can't spill over to people's lives and no. many teachers ARE burnt out. THEY BUST THEir BUTTS TO EDUCATE but it takes a toll. I wish them them both well

