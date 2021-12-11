St. Bonaventure vs. Connecticut: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions (12/11/21)

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (12/9/21) The Utah Jazz will be taking a flight to Philly to take on the 76ers in an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference showdown. Philadelphia finally has a healthy roster after missing all of its best players for a substantial amount of time, some due to COVID protocols and others due to injuries. Still, the Sixers have not capitalized on their healthy roster, and every game they actually win is too close for comfort. However, Joel Embiid is coming off a massive game where he had 43 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists. Philly squeezed out a win against the Charlotte Hornets, but it took every ounce of Embiid’s talent and energy to get it. Meanwhile, Utah has won its past four games, which included wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, and New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz have been one of the few NBA teams this season that has avoided major injuries to their players. Their starting lineup has been very consistent, which has helped them build chemistry and establish themselves as one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO