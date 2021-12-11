Houston vs. Alabama: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions (12/11/21)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (12/12/21) It’s an exciting NFC East matchup this week between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys and the revamped Washington Football Team led by Taylor Heinicke. The Cowboys are 8-4 and are coming off a win last week after beating the Saints 27-17 on Thursday night. They have played three games in 12 days so they will definitely appreciate the extra couple days of rest from playing on a Thursday. This gives them time to get their coaches back and tend to ailing injuries that we have seen from them all season long. As far as this Washington team, they have pulled themselves out of a 2-6 hole that looked unfixable. They went into their bye week on a four-game losing streak and came out of it a new team – they are on a four-game winning streak now, which includes a take down of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now they are 6-6, one spot behind the Cowboys in the NFC East rankings, and are serious playoff contenders. If the Cowboys win this game, they will go to 9-4 on the season and will almost certainly take the NFC East title and would have beaten all NFC East teams.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO