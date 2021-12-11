Houston vs. Alabama: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions (12/11/21)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Matchup Preview (12/9/21) The Los Angeles Lakers will try to build on their recent 15-point win against the Boston Celtics by traveling to Memphis to face the Grizzlies, who have been red hot for the past five games, even without Ja Morant. As a matter of fact, the Grizzlies set an NBA record while Morant has been out due to a sprained knee: they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points! This is without a doubt the most embarrassing beatdown in the league’s long history. Memphis has had the benefit of playing some weaker teams, such as the Thunder, Raptors, Mavericks, Kings, and Miami Heat without several key players. Still, it is wildly impressive that the Grizzlies have been able to rattle off five straight wins without their best player.
Comments / 0