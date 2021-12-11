ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions (12/11/21)

By Tanner McGrath
lineups.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Ten play continues to heat up, and this should be the most interesting early-season matchup. Wisconsin is overwhelming everybody’s expectations. Johnny Davis is emerging as a national star, and the rest of the rebuilt Badgers are defending at a very high level. Meanwhile, Ohio State has a...

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

Related
lineups.com

Maryland Retail Sports Betting Scheduled to Launch This Week

After over a year of delays, Maryland is finally expected to launch its retail sports betting market on Friday. A handful of national sports betting brands have been granted licenses in partnership with Maryland-based casinos, with the potential for more to be added shortly. On Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino Maryland and Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Casino have scheduled ceremonies where the first legal sports bets will be placed. With sports betting made available in plenty of time for college football bowl season and the NFL playoffs, Maryland should be able to capture significant tax revenue in the coming months.
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Nebraska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Nebraska, deaths attributable to the […]
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, WI
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
lineups.com

Ohio Sports Betting on Verge of Legalization: House and Senate Approve HB29

After months of delays and a lengthy review process, Ohio is finally making some headway towards establishing legal sports betting. On Wednesday, the House and Senate approved House Bill 29 by an overwhelming majority, paving the way for the state’s future legal market. Ohio is the seventh-most populated state in the country with 12 million residents, millions of whom are die-hard sports fans, and several storied sports franchises such as the Browns, Bengals, Cavaliers, and Buckeyes. It now seems imminent that Ohioans will be able to bet on their favorite teams in the not-so-distant future.
HOBBIES
lineups.com

PointsBet Sportsbook Teaming Up With University of Maryland

Nowadays, we’re pretty used to professional sports teams, and entire leagues, signing deals with sportsbooks. Back in September, the NBA made an agreement to confirm FanDuel Sportsbook as a sports betting partner. Plenty of NBA teams have made their own deals, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, who struck a partnership with Fubo Sportsbook in October. Some of these deals go further than basic branding, as seen with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have made a deal with Caesars Sportsbook to become an exclusive sports betting partner, with a deal that includes a full sports betting lounge at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the pro teams have been getting all the attention, college athletics have been a bit slower to team up with the growing number of sportsbooks. However, we might be starting to see that change, as seen with one recent major partnership.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Davison
Person
Greg Gard
Person
Chris Holtmann
lineups.com

NASCAR, NFL Encourage Responsible Sports Betting

Like anything that explodes in popularity so quickly, the world of sports wagering has to be careful as it becomes less stigmatized. It’s the topic of responsible gaming where things get interesting. Although wagering on sports can be extremely fun and even sometimes profitable if done right, it’s always a major risk. This level of risk has started to prompt more sports leagues to encourage responsible gaming, which is an essential message to teach as leagues begin partnering with the major sportsbooks out there. Here’s how some of the biggest names in sports are approaching the new gambling-centric landscape.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Buckeyes#Wisconsin Badgers Odds
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
lineups.com

Illinois Reports Record-High $840 Million in October Sports Betting Handle

We’ve seen some awesome numbers be reported in regards to sports betting volume in the month of October, and Illinois has now joined the party by reporting its massive month. On Wednesday, the Illinois Gaming Board reported $840.4 million in October sports betting handle, putting the state inside the top ten all-time for sports betting handle in a single month. Illinois pushed the overall nationwide handle for October over $7 billion, making it look silly that everyone had been celebrating passing $5 billion for the first time in September.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy