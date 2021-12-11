Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions (12/11/21)

Nowadays, we’re pretty used to professional sports teams, and entire leagues, signing deals with sportsbooks. Back in September, the NBA made an agreement to confirm FanDuel Sportsbook as a sports betting partner. Plenty of NBA teams have made their own deals, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, who struck a partnership with Fubo Sportsbook in October. Some of these deals go further than basic branding, as seen with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have made a deal with Caesars Sportsbook to become an exclusive sports betting partner, with a deal that includes a full sports betting lounge at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the pro teams have been getting all the attention, college athletics have been a bit slower to team up with the growing number of sportsbooks. However, we might be starting to see that change, as seen with one recent major partnership.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO