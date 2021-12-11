Roche presents pivotal data at ASH 2021 for novel cancer immunotherapy mosunetuzumab

SAN JOSE and SAN FRANCISCO and NANJING, China, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative medicines and Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent", HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today jointly announced the latest data from the phase 1/2 clinical study of a fully human B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in an oral presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting (Abstract # 547). BCMA CAR-T therapy was co-developed by the two companies (IASO Bio: CT103A, Innovent: IBI326) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Presentation title: A Phase 1/2 Study of a Novel Fully Human B-Cell Maturation Antigen-Specific CAR T Cells (CT103A) in Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma with Professor Chunrui Li, MD, PhD, from Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science & Technology (HUST) in China as the oral presenter.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 21 HOURS AGO