Cancer

Roche presents pivotal data at ASH 2021 for novel cancer immunotherapy mosunetuzumab

roche.com
 2 days ago

Results to be presented for the first time show mosunetuzumab induces high and durable complete response rates in people with follicular lymphoma who have received two or more prior therapies1. New efficacy data from Roche’s portfolio of cancer immunotherapies demonstrate potential of bispecific antibodies to expand upon current treatment...

www.roche.com

roche.com

Interim data from phase III HAVEN 6 study demonstrate favourable safety and efficacy profile of Roche’s Hemlibra in people with moderate or mild haemophilia A

People with moderate or mild haemophilia A have significant unmet clinical needs, as this population may not use preventative treatments due to missed or delayed diagnoses of bleeding episodes and a lack of treatment guidelines1,2. New data indicate that Hemlibra has a favourable safety profile in people with moderate or...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Current Drug Pathways in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Advancements in genomic and mutational analysis show that up to 60% of adenocarcinomas and up to 50% to 80% of squamous cell carcinomas (SCC) have a known oncogenic driver mutation. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is a collection of different entities with 3 major subtypes (Figure 11). Advancements in genomic...
CANCER
biospace.com

Orca Bio’s Blood Cancer Therapy Has Strong Showing at ASH

Orca Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company co-founded by current CEO Ivan Dimov along with Jeroen Bekaert and Nate Fernhoff, is involved in the development of purified, high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases and genetic blood disorders. Ever since its inception, Orca has been working on simplifying bone-marrow therapy and associated complications to help treat patients living with terminal cancers.
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

IASO Biotherapeutics and Innovent Biologics Announced Updated Clinical Data of BCMA CAR-T Therapy in Oral Presentation at 2021 ASH Annual Meeting

SAN JOSE and SAN FRANCISCO and NANJING, China, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative medicines and Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent", HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today jointly announced the latest data from the phase 1/2 clinical study of a fully human B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in an oral presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting (Abstract # 547). BCMA CAR-T therapy was co-developed by the two companies (IASO Bio: CT103A, Innovent: IBI326) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Presentation title: A Phase 1/2 Study of a Novel Fully Human B-Cell Maturation Antigen-Specific CAR T Cells (CT103A) in Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma with Professor Chunrui Li, MD, PhD, from Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science & Technology (HUST) in China as the oral presenter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Novartis’ Jeff Legos Discusses Progress and Potential in Oncology

Novartis EVP and Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development Jeff Legos/Courtesy of Novartis. Novartis has more than 30 new molecular entities in clinical development across more than 80 programs, and the American-Swiss multinational presented new data on many of them at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, held December 11-14.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Viracta Therapeutics Posts Data From Lymphoma Trial At ASH Presentation

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRX) announced final data from its Phase 1b/2 trial of Nana-val in relapsed/refractory (R/R) EBV+ lymphoma. The data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. Nana-val was well tolerated and demonstrated activity with complete responses observed across multiple EBV+ lymphoma subtypes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Artificial Intelligence Being Used To Accurately Predict Synergistic Cancer Drug Combinations

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary. Researchers led by a scholar from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have developed a novel artificial intelligence (AI) framework to make predictions on potential synergistic anti-cancer drug combinations for both therapeutic and toxic effects. Many of the biotech sector’s biggest wins of late have come through drug combinations, utilizing the strengths and downplaying the weaknesses of available therapies, including recent developments from Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Merck, Amgen Inc. , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.
CANCER
Benzinga

Gilead's Kite Unveils More Data On Yescarta In Second-Line Lymphoma Patients

Kite Pharma, a Gilead Science Inc's Company (NASDAQ: GILD), announced primary analysis results from the ZUMA-7 Phase 3 trial of Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) as a one-time infusion. The head-to-head study evaluated Yescarta against standard of care (SOC) for adults with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who relapsed or were refractory to...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Mortality, Hospitalization Risk Higher in Patients With Blood Cancers

Patients with blood cancers are especially vulnerable to serious COVID-19 outcomes, including an elevated chance of severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to an analysis of more than 1000 patients in the American Society of Hematology (ASH) RC COVID-19 Registry for Hematology, presented at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition 2021. The investigators said this increase in risk is particularly pronounced in those with more advanced disease.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Real-World Results for Tisagenlecleucel in R/R B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas Hold Up to JULIET Data

Treatment with the CAR T-cell therapy tisagenlecleucel for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or high-grade B-cell lymphoma was favorable in both the pivotal clinical trial and the real-world setting, according to new data made available during 2021 ASH. Real-world data regarding the use of tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) revealed consistent...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

R-Mini-CHOP Plus Ibrutinib Demonstrates Promising PFS in in Newly Diagnosed DLBCL

Older patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experienced improved progression-free survival, quality of life, and function after receiving ibrutinib plus rituximab and mini-CHOP. Older patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) experienced improved progression-free survival (PFS), quality of life (QOL), and function after receiving ibrutinib (Imbruvica) plus rituximab (Rituxan) and...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Selinexor/D-Vd Combo Yields Promising Responses and Safety Profile in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

A population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma appeared to benefit from treatment with selinexor plus daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone. A combination of selinexor (Xpovio) plus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone (D-Vd) yielded positive safety findings and responses in a population of patients with late- and early-relapsed multiple myeloma, according to findings from the open label, multicenter phase 2 GEM-SELIBORDARA trial (NCT03589222) that were presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Tisagenlecleucel Yields Clinical Improvements in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who had been given 2 or more prior lines of therapy and received tisagenlecleucel saw positive efficacy responses. Patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who were treated with 2 or more prior lines of therapy and then given tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) saw an improvement in overall response rate (ORR) and complete responses (CRs), according to a 12-month follow-up extended analysis of the phase 2 ELARA trial (NCT03568461) presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ascentage Pharma Announces CDE's Approval for the Phase II Pivotal Study in China of the Bcl-2 Inhibitor Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

SUZHOU, China and ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that the Phase II pivotal study (the APG2575CC201 study) of the company's novel Bcl-2 selective inhibitor, lisaftoclax (APG-2575), for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (R/R CLL/SLL) has been approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) in China.
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Janssen Presents Updated Results Evaluating First-in-Class Talquetamab (GPRC5DxCD3 Bispecific Antibody) in Heavily Pretreated Patients with Multiple Myeloma

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today updated results from the MonumenTAL-1 Phase 1 first-in-human dose-escalation study of talquetamab (NCT03399799). Talquetamab is the only investigational off-the-shelf T cell redirecting bispecific antibody in clinical development targeting both GPRC5D, a novel multiple myeloma target, and CD3 on T cells.1 Results from the study show that no new safety signals were observed with longer follow-up.1 Heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma treated with talquetamab at the recommended subcutaneous (SC) Phase 2 doses (RP2D) administered weekly (QW) and every two weeks (Q2W) achieved high overall responses that deepened over time.1 These data were featured during the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting as an oral presentation (Abstract #158).1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

'Outstanding Data': Mosunetuzumab in R/R Follicular Lymphoma

ATLANTA — An experimental bi-specific T-cell engaging antibody, mosunetuzumab (Genentech), has induced high response rates and long-duration responses as monotherapy for patients with heavily pretreated, relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in a phase 2 expansion study. At a median follow-up of 18.3 months, 54 of 90 patients (60%) had...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Pivotal Data in NHL and Pediatric Cancers at ASH 2021: Insight From Drs. Loretta Nastoupil and Michael Pulsipher

Today- We are reporting from the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting!. We are been highlighting some of the top news presented each day during the meeting—and soon we’ll speak with Dr. Loretta Nastoupil on some exciting non-Hodgkin lymphoma studies, Dr. Jacqueline Barrientos on the latest in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Dr. Michael Pulsipher on some intriguing pediatric cancer research.
CANCER
Phramalive.com

Roche’s Latest Checkpoint Target Shows Promise for Lung Cancer

Roche announced promising results for its anti-TIGIT checkpoint inhibitor tiragolumab in PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Although anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors are the most common, companies are focused on developing drugs for newly discovered checkpoints, such as TIGIT and CTLA-4. TIGIT is an immune receptor found on some T cells and natural killer (NK) cells.
CANCER
Business Wire

Pivotal Study Led by City of Hope Shows First-in-Class Cancer Immunotherapy Achieves High Rate of Remission in Patients With a Type of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

DUARTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope announced today that data from an investigational Phase 1/2, single arm trial using a bispecific antibody called mosunetuzumab highlights the paradigm-changing potential of a new treatment option for people with follicular lymphoma, a type of blood cancer and the most common indolent form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Patients within the trial achieved high response rates with 80% of patients responding positively to the treatment, and 60% had a complete response, meaning the cancer could not be detected.
DUARTE, CA

