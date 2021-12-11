ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Business Leaders Can Design an Effective Hybrid Work Arrangement

By Rhett Power
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost companies can’t go back to the office full-time. If you want to maximize productivity and collaboration in the next normal, you’ll need to adopt a hybrid workforce model. Here are three tips to help you better prepare your approach to the next normal. As the world...

sciencetimes.com

How To Understand How A Balanced Scorecard Works In Business

There has long been somewhat of a rift in the business world between the understood importance and value of performance measures, and the actual implemented strategies that might be suggested. Integral designs to overall strategy based on KPI evaluation and detailed analytics often meets an internal pushback. This has certainly...
ECONOMY
diginomica.com

Create inclusive cultures with relational leadership

We're discovering together that ﬁxing what's broken in our organizations requires courage. Especially to strengthen the foundation that supports greater inclusivity. In the ﬁrst of our three-part series, we shared how to craft a strategy that sets us up to do our best work – no matter where we happen to be doing that work – with the 4Ws Framework.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Washington Post

Future of Work: Requiring workers to return to the office is a ‘doomed approach’

Stewart Butterfield’s idea of the future of work is pretty clear cut: Don’t ask workers to return to the office. It’s a “doomed approach.”. The chief executive and co-founder of Slack — one of the fastest growing work communication tools that was bought by Salesforce earlier this year for $27.7 billion — believes the pandemic has charted a new course for the way we work and employees are dictating much of the terms.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Rumzz Bajwa

Management Of Remote Workers Across Different Time Zones

Remote working is no longer an option reserved for blue-chip companies' elite and top management. The recent pandemic has made it necessary if businesses are to survive and grow. However, while remote working brings many advantages to the table, such as reduced operational costs, better productivity, easy availability of virtual assistant services, etc., it also has many challenges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ceoworld.biz

How Leadership Associations Can Improve New Member Retention

Any leadership association would love a member retention rate of 75 percent. Unfortunately, according to a 2017 report cited in ASAE’s Associations Now, retention rates for all members are falling. While in 2016, 73 percent of associations surveyed in the report had member retention rates above 75 percent, in 2017 only 65 percent reached that rate. The numbers for new members are even lower, given the consequences of the pandemic.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
greenhousegrower.com

How to Be a More Effective Leader at Your Greenhouse Company

There may not be an “I” in team, but there is an “I” in disengaged. What does this have to do with leadership? Well, regardless of what, why, and where you lead, you are directly responsible for the engagement of those who follow you. Whether you’re...
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

How Working Nation perfected the ART of purpose

As someone constantly interviewing people around the globe, in an effort to understand how values can shape nations societies and organizations, I am often struck by the stories of certain leaders who are strongly guided by purpose and meaning. Arthur Bilger, Founder and CEO of Working Nation, is one of those leaders. Someone other CEOs can learn from, as they seek to lead by values in a similar way.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
ceoworld.biz

How To Build A Stronger Culture In 2022

We are living in unprecedented times, and the business environment we work in is more volatile and uncertain than ever before. As 2021 draws to a close and we look ahead to 2022 we need to accept that our world has shifted on its axis and that we have a new normal.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNBC

43% of employees say they have little opportunity for mobility at work

According to a report by Randstad RiseSmart, an outplacement and career mobility provider, employees aren't optimistic about getting promoted within their current company, with 43.2% saying they don't have enough opportunities for internal mobility. The Randstad RiseSmart's Career Mobility Report, which surveyed 150 companies and 150 employees, shows that 48%...
ECONOMY
smallbiztrends.com

Hybrid Work Opportunities for SMBs and How to Capitalize

Before the pandemic, business success was often defined by budgets, resources, or location. But now businesses, big and small, are finding themselves playing in a more unrestricted field and working with more tools in new ways including: laptops, video conferencing software, and kitchen tables or home offices. This shift to...
ECONOMY
The Tech Report& LLC

Design Your Hybrid Office for Success

A hybrid work style allows employees to work both on-site and off-site. Designing a blended work approach makes sense today and tomorrow. Creating a hybrid office improves workplace interactions. Working from the same location provides benefits. It improves teamwork and collaboration. Despite the prevalence of virtual meetings and video conversations,...
Springfield Business Journal

How can we effectively implement significant changes planned in 2022?

Seventy percent of workplace changes fail due to how they are implemented. Help others understand what’s changing and why. Seek their feedback and be prepared to deal with concerns. Help others regain a sense of control by discussing what they can control and influence. Focus on how they can get involved and how they can influence the change process.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Microsoft
Economy
Uber
Jobs
Facebook
Forbes

4 Effective DEI Strategies Business Leaders Should Measure

Many actions can advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, but organizations often lack data to know how well they’re working. Here’s where they can do better. With recruitment and retention outcomes increasingly linked to strong diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, employers have begun mobilizing to meet the moment. Hiring of diversity leaders has almost tripled since the beginning of 2020. Nearly 60 organizations have aligned with the World Economic Forum on WEF’s Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative. The 50 biggest companies in the nation have collectively committed nearly $50 billion to racial justice-related causes. But is the momentum behind DEI efforts enough to drive meaningful change and attract and retain a generation of talent that demands it?
ECONOMY
Forbes

How To Craft An EB-5 Business Plan: Guidelines For Business Leaders

I am the Managing Partner of EB5 Affiliate Network - a national EB-5 visa firm with 1,800+ foreign investors from 60+ countries. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has provided business leaders and project developers in the U.S. with a source of capital for more than 30 years. It has strengthened the U.S. economy by driving foreign direct investment, which is often available to projects at below-market rates.
ECONOMY
mainebiz.biz

How businesses can better engage their customers

New small businesses are emerging at a rapid pace. With a significant increase in the number of companies now operating, small businesses have to work harder than ever to reach their potential customers and stay competitive. One of the biggest challenges small businesses are facing is customer engagement. The good...
SMALL BUSINESS
baystatebanner.com

Future of Work: Designing a Sustainable Hybrid Workforce and Workplace | Hosted by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

As businesses continue to plot their incremental return towards occupying their physical workspaces, the need for adopting an inclusive, adaptable, and sustainable hybrid work model is imperative. But what constitutes a successful hybrid work model? How does one know which systems and components are right for their business? What new employee benefits should be implemented? How do companies physically evolve workspaces to support this new way of working?
BOSTON, MA
Forbes

16 Ways Tech Leaders Can Feed Their Passion For ‘Hands-On’ Tech Work

Most CTOs, CIOs and other tech leaders begin their careers as developers and engineers. Even if their rise in the leadership ranks has been a fixed goal, the passion for the challenges of the “hands-on” aspect of the work usually remains. But as they continue to play a growing role in the leadership suite, it can become a challenge for them to find the time to do the work that drew them to the profession in the first place.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

How Should You Measure Employee Engagement in Remote and Hybrid Work?

Whatever way the return to the physical workplace rolls out, a large number of people are going to be working remote for some, if not all, of their working lives. And when the pandemic finally subsides, a large number of people are also going to be working from the office. It is also likely that many workers will be offered a hybrid work model and given the option to work from home or in the office, depending on needs.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Microsoft Teams Essentials Looks to Help Small, Medium Businesses Adapt to Hybrid Work

Microsoft recently announced the standalone Teams Essentials as businesses continue to update their practices for the new norm of hybrid work life. Jared Spataro, corporate VP at Microsoft Modern Work, joined Cheddar to talk about solutions the tech giant has rolled out in order to help underserved small and medium-sized companies continue operations seamlessly. "We're excited about the opportunity to serve their needs better, and that, in particular, is focused on their meeting and communication needs," he said. "We start with Teams, which has been a wildly successful product for us up in the enterprise space, and now we have created a form of Teams that is particularly suited for small businesses."
TECHNOLOGY

