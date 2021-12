Michigan may be one of the most unique and interesting states in the entire country. There is so much culture and history linked to our state and the impact it has made on our country that we seem to have our own branding. Pure Michigan is one of the biggest and most well known brands relating to a state, especially after landing the services of actor Tim Allen, Who is very well known, especially in Kalamazoo. But growing up around this culture I'm starting to see some concerning things.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO