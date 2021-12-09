Alec Baldwin Shares Letter From ‘Rust’ Crew

In ABC’s interview special Alec Baldwin Unscripted, Alec Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos and addressed the Rust tragedy that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. Baldwin described the incident from the beginning: He was told that he was handed a cold gun, which means there are no live rounds in the gun at all. In Baldwin’s words, a cold gun could mean there are possibly dummy rounds in the gun but no explosive charge. Hutchins directed Baldwin in the scene as he cocked the gun and faced the camera. He let go of the hammer of the gun and it went off, without Baldwin pulling the trigger, he said.
