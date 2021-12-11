ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

European Challenge Cup: Saracens v Edinburgh

BBC
 2 days ago

Welcome to our coverage of the...

www.bbc.com

LiveScience

Medieval Scot with strong jawbone wasn't a local

A medieval man whose face was immortalized in a striking reconstruction isn't quite who we thought he was. The so-called Blair Atholl Man, who died at the age of 45 and was buried near Blair Atholl in the Scottish Highlands some 1,600 years ago, was not a local, researchers now say.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Former England seamer Eileen Ash dies aged 110

Eileen Ash the world’s oldest former Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. Ash, a right-arm seamer, made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War after making her Test debut against Australia in 1937. Domestically, she...
SYDNEY
BBC

European Champions Cup: Cardiff 'slight misfits' to take on champions Toulouse

Heineken Champions Cup: Cardiff Rugby v Stade Toulousain. Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 11 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport Website & app & BBC Radio Wales FM and digital radio in south east Wales. Report on BBC Sport website & app. Caretaker boss Gruff...
WORLD
BBC

European Champions Cup: Scarlets concede Bristol game

Scarlets have conceded Saturday's European Champions Cup game at Bristol Bears over the Covid-19 crisis that means the vast majority of their squad are in quarantine in Belfast. They leave isolation on Friday and player welfare concerns and complications surrounding borrowing players have led to the decision. Scarlets say they...
RUGBY
BBC

Premier 15s: Watch Saracens v Harlequins live on the BBC

Venue: StoneX Stadium, London Date: Sunday, 12 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app from 14:45 GMT. Premier 15s rivals Saracens and Harlequins meet for the first time this season at StoneX Stadium on Sunday - and you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

URC: Edinburgh v Benetton

Welcome to our coverage of the latest instalment from the URC, as high-flying Edinburgh face Benetton in the capital. Friday night under lights - it doesn't get much better!
RUGBY
BBC

Watch: Women's Premier 15s - Saracens v Bristol Bears

Run by the Rugby Football Union (RFU), Premier 15s is the top tier of the women’s English ruby union domestic league. It is a fairly new league, founded in 2016 and is made up of 10 teams from the Women’s Premiership, including Sale Sharks Women, Wasps Women and Exeter Chiefs Women.
RUGBY
BBC

Champions Cup: Northampton Saints v Racing 92 (Friday)

Heineken Champions Cup: Northampton Saints v Racing 92. Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Friday 10 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sport website. Former All Black centre Matt Proctor comes into the Northampton starting XV to face Racing 92...
RUGBY
yourvalley.net

Pettersen to captain European team at 2023 Solheim Cup

FINCA CORTESIN, Spain (AP) — Suzann Pettersen, who won the Solheim Cup for Europe in 2019 with the last shot of her career, will captain the team four years later for its second straight title defense. The Norwegian’s 7-foot putt for birdie at the final hole at Gleneagles saw Europe...
SPORTS
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Castres Olympique v Harlequins (Sunday)

Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Sunday 12 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website. Tom Lawday comes in at flanker in Harlequins' only change to their starting XV for the Heineken Champions Cup opener away to Castres. Lawday replaces Jack Kenningham who drops to...
WORLD
The Independent

Ray Kennedy: From sweet factory worker to multiple European Cup winner

Ray Kennedy was a man for seizing second chances and making the most of them.The former Arsenal and Liverpool star, diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1984, has died at the age of 70.A career which began with him being rejected as a youngster by Sir Stanley Matthews at Port Vale culminated in three European Cups, a glittering testament to his determination to overcome setbacks.His biggest challenge, however, was to come off the pitch as he fought a 37-year battle against a debilitating disease.Ray turned out to be a superb player, and all I can say in my defence is he...
CELEBRITIES
SkySports

European Challenge Cup: Newcastle Falcons edge Worcester Warriors, Gloucester lose in Lyon

Newcastle scored four tries as they edged out Worcester by five points in their European Challenge Cup opener at Kingston Park. The sides were level at 21-21 at the break after three tries apiece, with Max Wright, Mike Brown and George McGuigan going over for the hosts. Worcester responded through a penalty try, and efforts from Duhan van der Merwe and Harri Doel.
RUGBY
SkySports

Vincent Koch: Wasps sign World Cup winner from Saracens

Koch, who will join Wasps for next season, has made more than 100 Saracens appearances, winning European and Premiership titles during that time. The 31-year-old was a key member of South Africa's World Cup squad in 2019 - a campaign that culminated in the Springboks beating England to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy.
RUGBY
BBC

Champions Cup: Wasps v Munster (Sunday)

Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Sunday 12 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Coventry, live score updates on the BBC Sport website. Wasps back row Alfie Barbeary will make his first start since March in the Champions Cup campaign opener against Munster. The highly rated...
RUGBY
BBC

European Champions: Cup La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors

La Rochelle set up a maul, don't allow Glasgow to get set, and power their way over the line. La Rochelle burst forward, as Brice Dulin collects his own chip over the top. The hosts make their way to within 5m of the Glasgow line, and then win a penalty that they kick into the corner.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: New restrictions in Wales likely within weeks

New restrictions are likely "in the next few weeks" in Wales to deal with the new Omicron variant, the health minister has said. Eluned Morgan said the Welsh government wanted "to act proportionately", but a spike in cases of the variant was expected "quickly." It comes as First Minister Mark...
PUBLIC HEALTH

