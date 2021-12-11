Analysis: The five scandals swirling around Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was presented with a menorah while at a business lunch to mark Hanukkah yesterday, before waving it in the air and immediately breaking it moments after receiving it.The menorah was presented to the prime minister by Lord Polak, the Conservative Friends for Israel honorary president, at London’s Park Plaza Hotel.While walking off stage with the gift, Mr Johnson shook the candelabra above his head, sending parts of the menorah flying across the stage.The blunder amused Israel’s foreign minister, Yair Lapid, also in attendance at the event, as the PM and Lord Polak got down on their knees to...
Comments / 0