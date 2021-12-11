Analysis: The five scandals swirling around Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson may have broken the law with a Christmas quiz last year, Labour and the SNP have said, while a Tory minister defended the event by saying there was “no alcohol on the table” and “no rule against recognising Christmas with tinsel”. Images have emerged in the Sunday Mirror of the prime minister during the Downing Street quiz, sitting next to members of staff wearing tinsel and a santa hat. The newspaper reported this took place days before a No 10 gathering currently under investigation by Cabinet secretary Simon Case. Tory minister Nadhim Zahawi defended the event on Sunday, saying it was a “virtual call” and no one was drinking. Guidance at the time said members of the public should not have a “work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”Amid the row over Christmas parties, Labour has surged to its highest polling lead over the Conservatives in seven years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO