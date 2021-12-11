ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Analysis: The five scandals swirling around Boris Johnson

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson's premiership has sunk to its deepest crisis yet, most analysts agree. Reports...

Shropshire Star

No need to cancel Christmas plans, says Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister was speaking after receiving his coronavirus booster jab. Boris Johnson has said people do not need to cancel their festive plans in light of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The Prime Minister, who received his booster dose of the Covid vaccine on Thursday, urged the public to...
The Independent

Boris Johnson gifted Hanukkah menorah and immediately breaks it

Boris Johnson was presented with a menorah while at a business lunch to mark Hanukkah yesterday, before waving it in the air and immediately breaking it moments after receiving it.The menorah was presented to the prime minister by Lord Polak, the Conservative Friends for Israel honorary president, at London’s Park Plaza Hotel.While walking off stage with the gift, Mr Johnson shook the candelabra above his head, sending parts of the menorah flying across the stage.The blunder amused Israel’s foreign minister, Yair Lapid, also in attendance at the event, as the PM and Lord Polak got down on their knees to...
The Independent

Now is the time for Boris Johnson’s famous boosterism

Around this time last year, Boris Johnson appeared before the British people to tell them that, as the vaccines came through in 2021, “the whole concept of a lockdown will be redundant”. Three weeks later, Christmas was cancelled. As the country edges towards more restrictions and rushes to get the booster vaccine programme underway, it is a timely reminder both of how quickly the coronavirus can disrupt plans and assumptions and, indeed, how complacent, vacillating and chaotic the prime minister can be when he really puts his mind to it.
Boris Johnson
BBC

Keir Starmer on Boris Johnson: Not fit for office

The Labour leader has accused the prime minister of "lie upon lie" but doubts Boris Johnson would resign. Sir Keir Starmer claimed the government was "up to its neck in dishonesty" and that Boris Johnson was "not fit for office" as he challenged Tory MPs to stand up to the PM.
BBC

Boris Johnson: Is 'Planet Boris' finally going to implode?

"Planet Boris is the strangest place in the world - no rules apply," a cabinet minister told me a few days ago as they marvelled at the strangeness of the current political universe. Events had been disastrous, they admitted, yet they seemed sure at that moment that the prime minister's...
Financial Times

Boris Johnson encounters turbulent times

Covid rules were tightened abruptly in England, adding to pressures on a beleaguered prime minister. This week we analyse the new measures abruptly imposed in England in response to the alarming rise in Omicron coronavirus cases. What spooked the government? Science reporter Oliver Barnes and special guest science commentator Anjana Ahuja explain.
Telegraph

Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Do not cancel Christmas parties, says Boris Johnson in wake of omicron variant

Ghislaine Maxwell trial | Lawrence Visoski, the long-time pilot of Jeffrey Epstein and first witness in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, has described the British socialite as the 'number two' in the hierarchy of the deceased billionaire's operations. Read our liveblog from the second day of the trial while Josie Ensor details what she witnessed first-hand at the opening of the proceedings. Also, read her profile of Alison Nathan, the New York judge deciding Ms Maxwell's fate.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM ‘may have broken law’ with Christmas quiz, Labour and SNP say

Boris Johnson may have broken the law with a Christmas quiz last year, Labour and the SNP have said, while a Tory minister defended the event by saying there was “no alcohol on the table” and “no rule against recognising Christmas with tinsel”. Images have emerged in the Sunday Mirror of the prime minister during the Downing Street quiz, sitting next to members of staff wearing tinsel and a santa hat. The newspaper reported this took place days before a No 10 gathering currently under investigation by Cabinet secretary Simon Case. Tory minister Nadhim Zahawi defended the event on Sunday, saying it was a “virtual call” and no one was drinking. Guidance at the time said members of the public should not have a “work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”Amid the row over Christmas parties, Labour has surged to its highest polling lead over the Conservatives in seven years.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson is no clown and this is not a circus

Emmanuel Macron’s description of Boris Johnson (Macron privately called Boris Johnson a ‘clown’, says French magazine, 2 December) is grossly insulting to clowns. They are engaged in a serious profession; Johnson isn’t. Prof Bob Brecher. Brighton. I would like to point out that “circus” is not the appropriate translation for...
Sunderland Echo

Boris Johnson urges people not to cancel Christmas parties or nativities amid plans to ramp up Covid booster jab programme

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nativity plays this festive period, as he promised to “throw everything” at the Covid booster vaccination campaign amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. He promised that everyone eligible would be offered a booster jab...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s Official: Boris Johnson Is a Liar

LONDON—Boris Johnson is a liar. This is not a new charge against a man who was fired from his first proper job as a journalist for dishonesty and fired from his first major political role for being economical with the truth. But this is the first time an independent watchdog has formally cataloged one of his untruths and published the findings in an official report.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Boris Johnson: a stranger to honesty

Boris Johnson’s career path is paved with falsehood. He was fired from his first journalism job for fabricating a quote. As a correspondent in Brussels, he traded in grotesque Eurosceptic mythology. In 2004, he was sacked from the Conservative frontbench for lies he had told to Michael Howard, then opposition leader, about an extramarital affair.
Slate

Boris Johnson Under Fire for Photo Showing He Hosted Christmas Quiz Last Year

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can now add another item to the list of scandals that have engulfed his administration after the Mirror published a photo that the tabloid claims shows he hosted in a Christmas quiz party last year that appears to have violated COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time. The photo from Dec. 15 shows Johnson in his office sitting next to two other people reading out questions. But beyond that, the Mirror hears word that “many staff huddled by computers, conferring on questions and knocking back fizz, wine and beer.” In one office, there were reportedly four teams of six people each. At the time, London was under COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited mixing of households indoors. The rules at the time prohibited any sort of work holiday gatherings.
The Independent

Boris Johnson claims he ‘certainly broke no rules’ with Christmas quiz

Boris Johnson has claimed he did not break Covid rules in place during the run-up to last Christmas by hosting a Christmas quiz for staff at Downing Street. The prime minister is facing claims he breached regulations by attending the virtual event on 15 December while tier 2 rules which banned household mixing were in force in London.
Taylor Daily Press

Boris Johnson embarrassed by ‘unreleased’ video

The video, which got into the hands of ITV, was filmed on December 22, 2020. The previous Friday, December 18, was said to have been a Downing Street Christmas party, according to several sources. But this would have contradicted the Corona measures that were in place at the time. The...
The Independent

There are whispers from Tory MPs that Boris Johnson is on ‘probation’

When John Major ran into deep trouble as prime minister, I prised a quote from a leader of the 1922 Committee of Tory MPs that he was “on probation”. This wounding verdict made the front pages and Major never recovered his authority. Ominously for Boris Johnson, the same p-word is being whispered by his backbenchers after the worst week of his premiership.
