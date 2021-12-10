ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK outlines import ban on hunting trophies

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British government on Friday detailed plans to ban the import of hunting trophies from endangered animals, two years after it was first proposed. Environment Secretary George Eustice said the ban will include the most frequently killed “Big Five” animals — lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

One of the world's toughest trophy hunting bans unveiled

The UK government has released its proposal to introduce ?one of the toughest bans in the world? on the importing of hunting trophies from endangered animals, almost two years after promising to address the issue. Laying out the government's approach on Friday, Environment Secretary George Eustice stated that he was...
U.K.
The Independent

Hunters face total ban on bringing trophy kills back to UK

Hunters will finally face a total ban from bringing trophy kills back to Britain, it has been reported. The Mail on Sunday revealed that ministers will this week announce a ban on the import of trophy kills as figures show over 300 carcasses of endangered species have been shipped to the UK since 2019. The announcement comes over two years since the Tories pledged to ban imports, which Boris Johnson has called a “disgusting trade”. His father Stanley Johnson has campaigned extensively in favour of the ban.A source from Whitehall told the Mail on Sunday that this week the next...
U.K.
BBC

UK plan to ban animal trophies too slow - conservation groups

Conservation groups and campaigners have called on the government to move faster with plans to ban the import of animal hunting trophies. On Friday, the government published its long-awaited response to a public consultation on the issue and promised a ban. But it stopped short of naming a date when...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#Elephants#Trophy Hunting#Endangered Animals#Lion#Uk#Afp#British#Parliament#American
natureworldnews.com

British Big Game Hunters No Longer Allowed to Bring Trophies Back to the UK

The government has announced that British hunters who kill endangered animals overseas for sport would be unable to bring their trophies home. Under the new rule, big game hunters will be prohibited from carrying home body parts from 7,000 species, including lions, rhinos, elephants, and polar bears. Two years after, the administration stated that a ban would be implemented.
U.K.
BBC

Hunting bill: NI politicians reject hunting with dogs ban

The Northern Ireland Assembly has rejected a bill which sought to ban hunting wild animals with dogs in Northern Ireland. The private members bill had been brought by the Alliance Party's John Blair who told the assembly a ban is "long overdue". It was defeated by 45 votes to 38...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Stormont Assembly to debate ban on hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland

A proposed Bill to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland has divided opinion in the Stormont Assembly. The region remains the only part of the UK where hunting wild mammals with dogs is still permitted. A private members’ Bill brought by Alliance MLA John Blair aims to bring Northern...
ANIMALS
abc17news.com

Belarus bans Western imports, airlines from EU and UK

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus has announced retaliatory restrictions on airlines from the European Union and the U.K., as well as a ban on imports of Western goods from countries that introduced sanctions against the post-Soviet nation last week. The Belarus Foreign Ministry says the import ban comes in response to the “illegal external sanctions pressure aimed at undermining the sovereignty of Belarus and deterioration of the well-being of Belarusian citizens.” Belarus has not yet published the list of prohibited Western goods. Last week, the United States, EU, Britain and Canada slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarussian officials, groups and companies, with the EU targeting those accused of participating in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants as pawns.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to deploy nukes in Europe

Russia said on Monday that it may deploy nuclear missiles in Europe because it claims NATO is doing the same. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russia’s state-run RIA news outlet that it saw “indirect indications” that NATO was nearing deployment of intermediate-range nuclear forces (INF) in Europe, so it would be “forced” to do the same, Reuters reported.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy